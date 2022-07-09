“Hey, Kevin Durant are you now using your brother to send messages for you?”: Skip Bayless reveals excerpts 

Television personality Skip Bayless calls out Kevin Durant for using his brother to send him stinker messages.

Skip Bayless’ admiration for Kevin Durant is no secret, with the veteran NBA analyst claiming the Slim Reaper to be the best player on the planet in almost every episode of his debate show Undisputed. Nonetheless, the appreciation doesn’t extend mutually.

KD’s decision to demand a trade from the Nets has earned him a lot of flak, considering this was the perfect opportunity for the two-time Finals MVP to establish the ideal legacy. Even during this time, Skip didn’t condemn Durant’s decision but seemed to side with him, passing the buck on Kyrie Irving.

However, Skip felt the Nets shouldn’t trade the two-time champion, having 4-years left on the contract. According to the Fox Sports analyst, if Irving exercised his one-year player option with a healthy Ben Simmons, the Nets were winning a championship.

If I ran the Nets, I’d tell Kevin Durant, “You have 4 years left on your contract. You’re playing for the Nets next year, with Kyrie and Ben Simmons. We’re going to win it all.” If KD wanted a different coach, fine. But why give up KD & Kyrie and pretty much start over? Just me. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 4, 2022

Nevertheless, these comments didn’t sit too well with KD and his camp, with Skip claiming to have received unpleasant messages from the Nets superstar’s brother.

Skip Bayless reveals messages received from Kevin Durant’s brother.

An ardent fan of Durant, Skip could go on a limb to prove how the four-time scoring champion was the best player over LeBron James, repeatedly citing KD’s clutch 3-pointers during the 2017-18 Finals at the King’s palace in Cleveland.

The former Chicago Tribune columnist believes KD played a significant role in saving Stephen Curry’s legacy by joining the Warriors. Something that sounds uncanny, considering Steph won two chips without Durant. Speaking of comparisons to James’ resume, the Nets superstar has a lot to achieve.

In the eye of the storm, Durant finds himself in the most scrutinizing phase of his career. The twelve-time All-Star has demanded a trade, with 4-years and $194M left on his contract. Not wasting any time, the 33-year-old was once again the villain of the NBA.

While many criticized his decision, Skip felt if the Nets didn’t trade KD, he would win a championship in the upcoming season alongside Irving and Simmons. Nevertheless, Durant’s camp wasn’t very appreciative of Skip’s take, something the latter would divulge further in a tweet.

Hey, @KDTrey5, are you now using your brother to send messages for you? I said if I’m the Nets, I hold you to the FOUR YEARS left on your contract. Your brother responded hell with that and hell with me. That how you feel? Hell with FOUR MORE YEARS of the contract you signed? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 9, 2022

Well, it’s no surprise to see a response from KD’s end, but Skip taking a dig at the former’s contract is a revelation.

