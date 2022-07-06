“Raptors will not give up Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant”: Toronto hold their #4 pick from 2021 untouchable in trade talks with Nets

Kevin Durant being available for a trade has shaken up the NBA stratosphere.

With the Nets superstar demanding a trade, teams are on red alert evaluating moves for KD. This is the first time in his career that Kevin Durant has been available for a trade. With KD signed on for four more years, this is as good a time as any to acquire the superstar’s talents.

Kevin Durant is arguably the greatest scoring threat in NBA history. The former MVP and scoring champ had joined the Brooklyn Nets in free agency in 2019.

Kevin Durant has listed Phoenix and Miami as his favored destinations. However, the Nets have no obligation to move him to his favorite destinations. They shall reward his services to the highest bidder.

One of the most surprising names thrown in talks has been the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are currently one of Vegas’ favourites to land Kevin Durant.

One name that has come around in talks, has been that of Scottie Barnes.

What have the Raptors made of packages surrounding Scottie Barnes?

With the Nets demanding two All-star caliber players in any trade surrounding KD, the number of suitors seems to have reduced. However, Toronto has a multitude of assets including various tradeable picks available to offer.

A package for KD would almost inevitably mean Pascal Siakam is involved. However, as the second player, various media houses had thrown Scottie Barnes’ name into the picture.

Scottie Barnes was the Raptors’ selection with the 4th overall pick in last season’s draft. After a stellar season, he was awarded the Rooke of the Year over Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley.

Barnes impressed everyone with his superb skill set and defensive versatility. Destined to be a star of the league, Barnes is arguably Toronto’s most prized asset.

And they have made it very clear that he will not be a part of any package for KD. Masai Ujiri’s faith in Barnes has been clear from Day 1. The Raptors seem to have identified him as a franchise star.

Without Scottie on the table, the Nets would have to go for Gary Trent Jr. or OG Anunoby as the second player in any trade. Will it be enough to get KD to the North?

