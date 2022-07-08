“I’d give away Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant!”: Colin Cowherd goes off on superstars he’d trade away for Slim Reaper

Every team is calling the Brookly Nets about Kevin Durant. Colin Cowherd has a few suggestions, including the Celtics trading Jayson Tatum!

It’s old news now that KD wants out of Brooklyn. The two-time NBA Champion has had enough of the Nets and the drama surrounding the team, and as such has requested a trade.

In fact, he has listed the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns as his preferred trade destinations.

However, this has not stopped other teams from trying their hand. Most recently, the Nets informed the Timberwolves that they want a huge package including Anthony Edwards, KAT, and four first-round picks for Kevin Durant.

In all honesty, the suggested trade is ridiculous. However, that does raise the question regarding what could be a viable trade, and Colin Cowherd has some suggestions.

Colin Cowherd would consider trading Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Devin Booker, Trae Young, or Donavan Mitchell for Kevin Durant

At this point, it’s pretty obvious that Durant is leaving New York. With a superstar like him available GMs from around the NBA will be calling the Nets’ front office.

A number of trades have already been suggested, but nothing has happened yet. As we wait, broadcaster Colin Cowherd has provided a few potential trade deals.

Cowherd has made it clear that players like Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, and Luka Doncic are untouchable. However, trading Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Devin Booker, or Trae Young for Kevin Durant is something he would sleep on.

The player I’m trading straight-up for Kevin Durant is _____@ColinCowherd reveals his list pic.twitter.com/kQA2E495yf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 8, 2022

Cowherd’s take is a wild one, especially if any of the aforementioned players are requested. Nevertheless, fans will be watching with eyes glued to their screens, just to see where Durant turns up.

