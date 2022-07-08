Basketball

“I’d give away Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant!”: Colin Cowherd goes off on superstars he’d trade away for Slim Reaper

"I'd give away Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant!": Colin Cowherd goes off on superstars he'd trade away for Slim Reaper
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Stephen Curry’s failure at $125,000 event hilariously mars Finals MVP and 4th NBA title
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I'd give away Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant!": Colin Cowherd goes off on superstars he'd trade away for Slim Reaper
“I’d give away Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant!”: Colin Cowherd goes off on superstars he’d trade away for Slim Reaper

Every team is calling the Brookly Nets about Kevin Durant. Colin Cowherd has a few…