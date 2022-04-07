“Hey LeBron James I’m cool right now!!”: Stephen Curry reacts to the Lakers superstar’s interest in playing with him

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry responds to LeBron James’ desire to play with him.

Two of the most influential superstars in NBA history, LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing together would be a nightmare for the rest of the league. The two multiple-time MVPs are generational athletes, ironically born at the same hospital in Ohio.

The two former champions have faced each other multiple times, with their meetings in the NBA Finals being the highlight. James and Curry faced each other four consecutive times in the Finals, with the Warriors MVP holding the edge 3-1.

Despite being arch-rivals, James and Curry held each other in high regard. Their teaming up in the 2021 All-Star Games gave us a glimpse of great camaraderie. At the time, there were murmurs of James trying to recruit Curry.

However, the Warriors superstar would put these rumors to rest, signing a max extension with the Dub Nation.

During a recent episode of HBO’s The Shop, King James listed Steph Curry as one of the players he would want to team up with, to which, the latter had the following response.

Stephen Curry is in no hurry to team up with LeBron James.

When asked about which player he would like to team up with, James responded with the following answer. James had his eldest son Bronny as his first choice but when it came to today’s game LBJ chose Curry.

“In today’s game, sh– there’s some m—–f—— in today’s game, but Steph Curry,” said James. “Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game. I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. You might wanna guard him when he get out of the bed. Swear to god. He’s serious.”

EXCLUSIVE: LeBron James lists who he wants to play with most in @uninterrupted‘s “The Shop.” https://t.co/X14R4ZPK8R — Complex (@Complex) April 6, 2022

The Lakers superstar also had Scottie Pippen and Penny Hardaway on his all-time list of players. Nonetheless, Curry recently responded to LBJ’s interest in playing with him, saying the following.

“I’m cool right now.”

Steph on LeBron showing interest to play with him: “I’m cool right now.” (via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

Warriors GM Bob Myers seemed to be more cautious with his response, avoiding any tampering fines.

“I’m not gonna comment on that, but who wouldn’t wanna play with Curry.”

Bob Myers on LeBron’s recent comments he wants to play with Steph: “I’m not gonna comment on that. … But who wouldn’t wanna play with Curry.” (via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

Well, from the looks of it, James would have to wait for a while as Curry is in a comfortable spot with the Warriors. Having clinched a spot in the playoffs, Steve Kerr and his men are eyeing the 2022 championship.