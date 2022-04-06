“Apart from Bronny, Stephen Curry is the one guy I wanna play with!”: LeBron James names the Warriors’ superstar as the one current player he’d want to team up with

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James names Stephen Curry as the one player in today’s league who he’d like to team up with

The 2021-22 NBA season is over for the Los Angeles Lakers, for all intents and purposes. Even though they have 3 regular season games left on the schedule, after getting eliminated last night, they really do not affect any outcomes.

With this season over, the Lakers would be looking at the future, and that includes LeBron James. James, as we all know, is in LA till the end of his contract(2023). Then, he would sign with whatever team drafts his son Bronny, and play a season there.

Recently, season 5 of The Shop primered. There, LeBron was joined by Donald Glover, Quinta Brunson, J Balvin, Lamar Jackson, Paul Rivera, and Maverick Carter. They covered a lot of topics in the 31 minute episode. The one thing that caught my eye was when LBJ was asked who he’d like to play in the current-day NBA.

LeBron James wants to team up with Stephen Curry, calls him lethal

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two of the most defining players of this generation’s NBA. While LeBron made his name with his longetivity and records, Steph completely revolutionized the game of basketball with the 3-ball. Having played 4 consecutive NBA Finals against each other, the pair sure knows a lot about the other.

On The Shop, when LeBron James was asked one player he’d like to team up with, he named the Warriors’ superstar.

LBJ said, “Bronny’s number one on my list… In today’s game, um, Steph Curry. Steph Curry’s the one I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game.”

LeBron was then asked why Steph. The King replied and said,

“I love everything about that guy. When he get out of his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. You might wanna guard him as soon as he gets out of the basement!”

LeBron on Steph: “When he get out his car you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena.” — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) April 6, 2022

Well, it’s no secret that LBJ has been wanting to play with Steph for a while. We saw it in the last two All-Star drafts. However, the only way the dream can fruition is if the Warriors draft Bronny when he applies in the NBA Draft.