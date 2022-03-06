“LeBron James takes it personal everytime he suits up against Stephen Curry!”: Kendrick Perkins gets on Twitter with another atrocious statement

ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins talks about LeBron James and his spectacular performances against Stephen Curry and co.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors faced off against each other at the Crypto.com Arena tonight. Entering the contest, the Lakers were on a 4-game skid, whereas the Dubs were on a 3-game losing skid themselves. However, LeBron James and co. had a stronger desire to win tonight. They showed the same as they took down the Dubs 124-116.

LeBron James led the way, as he scored 56 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished 3 assists.

LEBRON JAMES: 56 Points

10 Rebounds

3 Assists

61% FG UNREAL. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DFzgCfjUY6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 6, 2022

Also Read: “Is Ben Simmons preparing to shoot in front of Joel Embiid and the Philly crowd?”: Footage of the former Sixers guard practicing shooting goes viral on Twitter

Russell Westbrook scored 20 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and dished 4 assists. On the other hand, the Warriors put up a team effort, but could never pull ahead to secure a win. Stephen Curry put up 30 points. Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga added 23 and 18 points off the bench respectively.

Kendrick Perkins puts out wild claim regarding Stephen Curry and LeBron James

Kendrick Perkins, ever since he’s been retired, joined ESPN as a broadcaster and an analyst. He’s not known for the brightest takes. After the game tonight, Perkins put out a wild tweet claiming that people tried to hand Stephen Curry the throne from LeBron James.

Is it me or ever since they tried to hand the throne over to Steph, Bron takes it personal every time he matches up against #30? Brilliant game by the old man, maybe they should act like they are playing the Warriors every game the rest of they way! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 6, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James is unquestionably the GOAT!”: NBA Twitter showers Lakers star with love after incredible 56 point outing in win vs emphatic Warriors

No one has ever tried to hand Steph the crown while LBJ is still in the league. The claim is absurd, but the latter part of the tweet is true. LeBron James always shows up big whenever he’s facing Stephen Curry and the Warriors. James has averaged 38.6 points and 12 rebounds in the 3 matchups this year. LBJ has extra love for the Warriors and Steph. On the other hand, Steph has put up around 25 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the 3 games against the Lakers this year.

Perkins should really do his research before putting up statements like these. However, his point about the Lakers playing this way is valid. If the Lakers keep playing this way, they might make it out of the play-in tournament, and might even cause a playoff upset.