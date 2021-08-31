“Hey Magic Johnson, you want to win this?”: A competitive Michael Jordan called out Lakers legend for his casual demeanor during a charity game

When Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, called out Magic Johnson for not taking a charity scrimmage seriously.
Michael Jordan’s incredible competitive zeal is no secret. The 6x NBA champion took every minute on the hardwood as a challenge, exhibiting an unparallel work ethic.
MJ’s unfathomable competitive nature extended beyond his NBA career. Whatever the activity be, Jordan always wanted to cement himself at the top position, which was evident even in his hobbies such as playing cards and Golf.
During one of Magic Johnson’s charity games, MJ didn’t appreciate the casual manner in which Magic approached the game. Jordan would later question Magic’s mindset towards the game that would have the latter say,
“Oh, Jesus Christ, he means it.”
According to celebrity Rob Lowe, who served as a coach during that tense situation, Magic was seen having fun and playing around during the time-outs, something the highly competitive Jordan didn’t appreciate.
Michael Jordan sets the tone for Magic Johnson during a charity game
Jordan’s competitive nature wasn’t immune to a charity game as well. The 10x scoring champion was visibly agitated with his teammate Magic Johnson’s playful nature during the match.
The match seemed more of an offensive contest as nobody during the game seemed bothered to defend. Something similar to the All-Star games. However, the former DPOY was in no mood to take it easy and took a jibe at Magic for not being locked in during the game.
Lowe, who was the celebrity coach during the game, decided to call a time-out during the finals minutes of the game. Though Lowe didn’t say much, knowing the people there knew their job better than him. However, Jordan had some words to say to his teammate Magic Johnson.
According to Lowe,
“Karl Malone was on the team, Mark Jackson was on the team, I mean everybody, and I had nothing to say, of course,” the actor explained. “And I looked over, though, at Michael, and he was pissed. And he looked at Magic. You know, Magic’s being his Magic self, having a good time. I think the score was 240 at that point, no one played any defense, and Michael was like, “Hey man, you want to win this?’’ And, all of a sudden, you could see a lightbulb go off, and Magic said, it was like, ‘Oh, Jesus Christ, he means it.'”
Though MJ and co lost the contest 203-202, the 6x Finals MVP had an incredible 54-points during the game.
This is not the first time the Bulls legend took a charity game seriously. In 1988 the 14x All-Star took part in the Kenny Rogers Classic Weekend and treated the game like any other, showcasing all his skills and claiming victory over the opposition squad 22-20.