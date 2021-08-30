“Kyrie Irving and James Harden deserve mentions on this list”: Mike James believes Nets stars are alongside LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Mt Rushmore of most skilled scorers

Mike James believes that much like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden should also be on the Mt. Rushmore of skilled scorers.

There’s no doubt that Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant constitute one of the greatest NBA trios ever. All 3 of these players have the ability to score on against any defense and any defender on this planet.

Harden and Kevin Durant have 7 of the last 12 scoring titles between themselves. Kyrie Irving himself has been an A1 NBA-level scorer from Day one in this league. It’s clear that there’s probably no one in the league with a deeper bag of moves than Irving.

Several all-time greats like Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson and Bill Russell have showered praise on Kyrie for his offensive game. Many NBA fans are partial to his handles. He’s usually also considered the greatest ball-handler of all time – even by the likes of Allen Iverson.

“Kyrie Irving and James Harden deserve mentions on this list”: Mike James

However, any all-time list related to the NBA comes with the caveat of intense debate. And the same thing applies to a recent debate raging on NBA Twitter regarding the Mount Rushmore.

Clutch Points released a graphic with Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the 4 most skilled scorers of all time. Former Nets guard Mike James received a bit of flak for saying that Kyrie and Harden also belong in this conversation.

I can’t lie to y’all. Kyrie Irving prolly deserve to be on this list. James harden gotta argument too https://t.co/K9i09AXPYe — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) August 30, 2021

And Mike wasn’t about to let trolls brigade his take on one of the more interesting offseason NBA debates. He responded to a bot account attempting to troll him for this take.

I got a two year contract on a whole different team fam. Troll somewhere else — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) August 30, 2021

It is somewhat asinine when NBA fans assume to know more about the sport than the players themselves. And every now and then, trolls need to be reminded that they’re dealing with the best in the business.