“Hey Russell Westbrook, let’s talk about how the most overpaid player will make $47 million”: Skip Bayless invites Lakers star on his show following a warning by Brodie

Skip Bayless wants Russell Westbrook on his show after the Lakers star called him out on Twitter a few days back.

It has been challenging for the athletes in this new age of social media to keep their eyes off the criticism, especially from the mainstream media.

The prominent media personalities have found it easier to get the reactions they want out of NBA players by being an over-the-board critique constantly buzzing in the ears of their prey.

It was just Kevin Durant a few years ago who would indulge in Twitter back and forths with fans and sports analysts. Almost everyone has joined him in giving it back to some of the absurd takes by specific individuals like Skip Bayless.

The 70-year-old belittled Russell Westbrook when the Los Angeles Lakers selected Max Christie as their 35th pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Brodie responded to the disrespect in a Tweet, warning Skip not to say things he wouldn’t say to his face.

Russell Westbrook falls into the trap laid out by the veteran Fox Sports analyst

If you know the Fox Sports’ Undisputed show host and former ESPN’s top guy, you must be aware that he is anything but a coward. The man not only welcomed the 2017 MVP for a debate. He has done it so disrespectfully that it would oblige the dog in Brodie to come out and tear him apart on National Television.

Hey, Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) … happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let’s talk about how you’ll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 27, 2022

It’s been a long time since we last saw the 9x All-Star tear defences apart consistently. So, it might be tough for him to have a balanced discussion with the “NBA expert” in his backyard.

It would be ideal for Russ to start the next season the way a $47 million-a-year guy should perform, be at it for a month at the very least and then come on Bayless’ show to shut him down.

As of now, when he has had the worst season of his career just behind him, it would not be a good time for the 9x All NBA selection to go against a professional talk show veteran. It would be like going into the battlefield without a gun and just with his armour (his legacy in this case).

