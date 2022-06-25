“Skip called him ‘Bosh Spice’ to his face, he’ll definitely not hesitate against Russell Westbrook”: NBA Twitter brings up Chris Bosh instance as Lakers star warns Fox Sports veteran 

Skip Bayless has got himself a war here! Russell Westbrook warned the 70-year-old for calling him Westbrick yet again.

However fake or scripted might their shows be, one thing is for sure, the media personalities carry their heart on their sleeves. They start to believe the propaganda they created over time and stick with it for life like it was a fact, to begin with.

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith are two of sports media’s geniuses at that. Unlike the other media industries, they have the luxury of being safe while going full force at their targets.

They never face the life death situations like regular journalists who get plenty of serious threats from the political groups, sometimes politicians, as well as the underworld.

But still, talking trash about some of the biggest human beings on the planet has to be a little scary, especially when they do not hesitate to throw threats as well.

That’s what recently happened when the veteran Fox Sports analyst tried roasting his go-to favourites, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, after the Lakers selected for the only pick they had in this year’s draft.

Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. https://t.co/0u8nFXYLY8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) June 25, 2022

Also read: “More than $130M wasted on John Wall, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook”: NBA Twitter points out disastrous contracts of multiple-time All-Stars

Skip has been there, done that, a lot of that! Don’t bother Russell Westbrook. That man is experienced at what he’s doing.

That is not the first, though, that Bayless has been called out for a specific nickname he has kept for a legend of the game and a future Hall of Famer. After a year of mocking Chris Bosh, calling him “Spice Bosh” (a reference to Post Spice of the Spice Girls), the 6’11 big man of Miami showed up to talk to Bayless.

Have a look at the face-off between the then 3rd superstar of the best team in the NBA and a man who’s a foot shorter than him calling him what he wants to on National TV, on his face.

Never forget when Chris Bosh confronted Skip Bayless for calling him “Bosh Spice” Skip still called that man Bosh Spice in his face 😭😭😭 He’ll definitely “Westbrick” to Russell Westbrook face 😭 https://t.co/mRw99ZNhAf pic.twitter.com/6qSbhAHn0k — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) June 25, 2022

Well, then Brodie, if anyone thinks he’d hesitate to call Russell “Westbrick,” they couldn’t be more wrong. He might, though, call “LeBrick” and all the names he calls him to James’ face because we all know he doesn’t himself believe the things he says against The King. Not at least when he started it all, he didn’t.

Also read: “Stephen Curry would definitely be proud of Sabrina Ionescu”: NBA Twitter reacts as the WNBA star whips out the GSW MVP’s ‘night night’ celebration after hitting a big 3