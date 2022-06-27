“Dame sent SOS to Kevin Durant to save HIS legacy like Stephen Curry”: Skip Bayless launches attack on the Warriors and Blazers stars

Skip Bayless adds Damian Lillard to his list of athletes to rant against after his views on Stephen Curry couldn’t prove of much value as the Dubs became 2022 NBA champions.

There are very few journalists in the sports media industry who hate players and let it be a fact by putting that hatred on a regular basis. Skip Bayless tops that list, and it’s not a competition, he is much above Stephen A. Smith and many others who have somehow transcended from being a reporter to experts whose opinions matter.

It is not because of his age that the Fox Sports analyst doesn’t know where he should stop while ranting against a player. The 70-year-old has always been this way. It’s just that he is famous now much more than ever and so people, as absurd as it is, care about what he has to say.

And the man just keeps adding to his list of athletes he doesn’t like for some reason (maybe because his favourite team Spurs have been irrelevant for too long). Stephen Curry became a consistent outlet for his rants last season, and now perhaps Damian Lillard is there too.

Bayless believes Damian Lillard now needs Kevin Durant to save his legacy as Stephen Curry did in 2016

On Friday, Jusuf Nurkic sent out a tweet which wasn’t very cryptic and had Kevin Durant in the Trail Blazers jersey alongside Lillard suggesting that the Slim Reaper is the missing part of the puzzle for their team to become a contender for the NBA title.

NBA Twitter suggested it was the Portland’s superstar point guard who had his big man say it for him. Now, Skip who admires KD much more than anyone else in the business has had his say on the subject and launched an attack on both Curry and Lillard.

If anything last Playoffs proved, that it was Durant whose legacy got saved after coming to the Warriors. He would have had zero championships if he played someplace else, let alone the Finals MVPs. And it was just Steph’s greatness to let him be The Guy of the team while he was there.

