“Hey Steph, congratulations, don’t let these MFs act like what you doing not elite because that sh*t is elite”: Draymond Green reveals an embarrassing moment involving the Warriors MVP

Warriors forward Draymond Green reveals he had forgotten to congratulate Stephen Curry on making his eighth All-Star appearance while celebrating Andrew Wiggins’ first selection.

When you’re Stephen Curry, an All-Star selection might not sound like a big deal. The former unanimous MVP has spoiled us with his unfathomable greatness on the hardwood. Curry’s resume is evidence of why he’s a generational talent and will go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The reigning scoring champion has changed the game of basketball single-handedly. Curry has set the bar so high that an All-Star selection seems like a regular thing for the superstar. While we may think that fans of Steph take his greatness for granted, this extends to his teammates as well.

Draymond Green and co are the most recent example of it. In light of celebrating Andrew Wiggins’ first All-Star selection, Green and other Warriors teammates had forgotten to congratulate Curry on making his eighth appearance. It was the veteran leader Andre Iguodala who reminded everyone of it.

Green revealed on his podcast that he spent the rest of the day apologizing to Curry on the text and would do it in person the next day as well.

Draymond Green confesses his guilt of taking Stephen Curry’s greatness for granted.

With the All-Star weekend around the corner, the NBA announced its starters recently. Though highly deserving, Wiggins’ selection as a starter came as a surprise. The Warriors locker room was elated with the news, so much so that they forgot about Curry making his eighth appearance.

In a recent segment of his podcast, Green spoke about how everyone on the Warriors’ group chat sent a string of congratulatory messages for Wiggins making his All-Star debut, but overlooked Curry’s selection. However, one person who didn’t forget was Iguodala, who would call out his teammates for failing to recognize Curry’s achievement.

“The moment they announced Wiggins an All-Star starter, I hit the group chat like ‘Wiggs, congratulations man, that’s incredible, blah blah blah,”‘ said Green. “Other guys came in ‘Wiggs that’s dope, congratulations!’ Steph’s in this group chat, it’s our team group chat. Andre comes in, the elder statesmen, ‘hey Steph congratulations. Don’t let these MFs act like what you doing not elite because that sh*t is elite, congratulations Steph!’

“I go back to the chat, and I’m like ‘wow, my fault 30, congratulations.”‘

Green later revealed that it was funny how Steph was equally excited about Wiggins making the All-Star and didn’t make anything of his teammates forgetting about him. However, it sent Green on a guilt trip, who would spend the next 24-hours apologizing to the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

One cannot deny Wiggins making the All-Star was a big deal, considering the doubts people had cast over the Warriors signing him. However, it is hilarious how Green and co forgot about one of the greatest players in the Warriors franchise’s history.