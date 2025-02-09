“Him and Kawhi Leonard Gonna Combine for 40 Games”: Ben Simmons News Has Fans Worried About the Clippers’ Future

As this year’s wild NBA trade deadline finally comes to a conclusion, another big move has left basketball fans with their heads spinning. It was announced earlier today (February 8th) that Ben Simmons will be signing with the Los Angeles Clippers after the 28-year-old star cleared his waivers.

The Brooklyn Nets bought out Simmons’ previous contract and released him, moving him from one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference to a #7 ranked Clippers squad in the Western Conference that could potentially make a playoff run later this year. Simmons was set to be paid $40 million by the Nets in his final year.

The three-time All-Star has been dealing with a slew of injuries the past few seasons, including nerve damage in his lower back. He only played in 15 games for the Nets in 2024.

Safe to say, basketball fans were not amused by the move. Several users took to X to express their surprise as to why someone would sign Simmons after the huge liability he has proven to be in the last few years. ““Three time all star” ben simmons is definitely not who they signed,” one user wrote.

“They love players who will sit on the bench more than play,” said another fan, hinting at Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s recurring issues with injuries.

“Him and Kawhi combining for 40 games a year is gonna be a movie,” another fan joked, echoing a similar sentiment.

Another concern that fans share is whether Simmons has found his shot, particularly at the free throw line, a skill that escaped him during his disappointing 2020-2021 playoff run with the Sixers. Their concerns are valid. Simmons not only set the record for worst free throw shooting in postseason history but that sluggishness carried over to his regular season play.

Are the Los Angeles Clippers a better team now that they have Ben Simmons?

The big question is what will the future of the Los Angeles Clippers look like with Ben Simmons on the squad. The team currently has a record of 28 wins and 23 losses going into the All-Star break.

There are positive aspects to Simmons’ current game. He’s still an elite defender and ball denier, so the Clippers’ 3rd ranked defense will only grow stronger with him on the floor. He could also provide some additional size on the rebounding side, especially if Harden and Leonard are in the wings ready for a kickback.

However, Simmons’ longevity cannot be trusted — and his decline offensively has not been fixed. Following his poor 2021 playoffs showing, his points per game decreased from double digits to single digits. His health has shown to slow down any progress. Pairing that with the already lingering health issues of Leonard put the Clippers in a tough position come playoff time.