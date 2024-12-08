“His Game Is Quickness”: Former Bucks Guard Says Not Dunking Won’t Affect Ja Morant, Praises Him for Stopping “Crazy Attempts”

People wait with bated breath when Ja Morant attempts to dunk the ball over an opponent. While some fans are excited for the highlight play, a larger group holds their breath out of concern for the potential risk of an injury. Highlighting the injury risks that such electrifying plays bring in, former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jeff Teague lauded the Memphis Grizzlies star for trying to limit his output of bizarre dunks.

Advertisement

Fans seem to have forgotten that Morant is a pass-first guard, with a respectable shooting range. Hence, the Memphis guard vouching to put an end to crazy dunk attempts wouldn’t change his game that much. Yes, the highlight reels will be few and far between. But the 25-year-old’s impact on his team wouldn’t change as Morant heavily relies on his speed rather than his jump for scoring, as Teague pointed out.

“I don’t know how strong he is but obviously his game is quickness. Obviously, going to have to develop his shot even more… The dunks made people pay attention to him. As a player, he was always a pass-first point guard that can make highlight plays and that can score or whatever. But s**t, laying the ball in he’s still going to be effective,” Teague said.

Through the first few years of his professional career, the highflying guard sustained multiple injuries due to the hard falls. However, Morant now understands the risk.

The 2021 NBA Champion brought up Timberwolves guard Mike Conley’s game to illustrate how playing under the basket fosters longevity. On the other hand, contested dunks lead to rolled ankles and messed up knees in the long run. Teague pointed out that he himself regrets playing an athletic brand of basketball that curtailed his career to a large extent.

As Teague pointed out, the 6’2″ star will still find ways to go viral on the internet with his dunks, just less often. And it’s probably going to be less spectacular.

“He’s still going to catch lobs, he still going to get fast-break dunks. It’s just those crazy attempts that he was going for like – going through the lane, trying to dunk on a 7ft 2” dude, dude take a charge, he ain’t nowhere close to it, he still try to throw it in, foul right on his hand, spraining his wrist,” Teague concluded.

This decision was sensible and one that will help prolong his career. It seems like Morant took notes from an older teammate, learning to avoid making the same mistakes that Derrick Rose did.

Morant is not taking a page out of Rose’s book

Derrick Rose’s decision to join the Grizzlies in the dying years of his career proved invaluable, especially for Ja Morant’s growth.

Rose fulfilled his role as a mentor, guiding Morant during the latter’s suspension. The 2011 MVP stood by his teammate, teaching the youngster to become a “better man.”

“Just having an MVP respecting me and talking to me about his experiences is priceless. So, I became a better man and more mature with him here. It’s something I will carry for life, both from a personal perspective and as a leader of this franchise,” Morant appreciated Rose’s impact in his life.

The veteran must’ve shared insights about their similar explosive playing styles, cautioning Morant on how this energy stripped Rose of a more decorated career.

Rose’s advice, coupled with a few injury scares of his own, prompted Morant to steer clear from potentially career-ending plays, such as dangerous dunks