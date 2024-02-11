HomeSearch

“His Goal Was to Get Me Out of the Game”: Draymond Green Calls Out Jusuf Nurkic After Warriors Take Down Suns 113–112

Abhishek Dhariwal
|Published

“His Goal Was to Get Me Out of the Game”: Draymond Green Calls Out Jusuf Nurkic After Warriors Take Down Suns 113–112

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

The Golden State Warriors recently hosted the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center, coming out with a close 113-112 win. The game saw numerous back-and-forths between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic. This was the first time both players met since their last altercation in December which eventually led to Green’s suspension. Though the Warriors got the win, Draymond still had a few words for Nurkic even after the game.

Draymond Green was a crucial part of the Warriors win tonight over the Suns. Not only did Green deflect the last-second shot of Kevin Durant to seal the fate of the game but he nearly notched a triple-double as well.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1756530570815832260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The tension between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic was palpable inside the arena. Even fans at home could sense it while viewing the game. The two exchanged a few words throughout all four quarters. Green even hit Nurkic with a ‘Too Small’ taunt after hitting a hook shot over him.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1756516159707390197?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After their win, Green was asked to give his views on his matchup tonight against Nurkic.

“He was hitting me a lot today. You should go back and watch the film, just key in on him and look at him. It was a lot of those cheap shots but I knew his goal was to get me out of the game. No one wants to see me in any game, that makes the game a lot tougher.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/1756546095612891173?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As he spoke to the media, Green even implied that Jusuf Nurkic wasn’t that good of a player or a trash talker that he could agitate him into doing something that would lead to a technical foul or ejection.

Draymond Green is not only the defensive leader of the Golden State Warriors but also the team’s leading trash-talker. However, after his recent suspension and the team’s current condition, it seems as if the four-time NBA champion has his priorities set.

Right now, it seems as if Green is only focused on helping his team win and help them get to the playoffs to possibly make another run at the title. especially given what the condition of the team’s main core is right now and all the rumors surrounding the Warriors.

Draymond Green speaks out on beef with Jusuf Nurkic

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 08: Jusuf Nurkic 20 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during a game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 8, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA, Basketball Herren, USA NOV 08 Suns at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23110876

Draymond Green may have helped his team win tonight in a crucial matchup against the Suns but Jusuf Nurkic felt that Green still hasn’t learned his lesson. The Suns Center spoke to the media after the game and gave his two cents.

“It’s sad. He didn’t learn anything. Just a matter of time. He’s going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He don’t deserve a chance.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1756542934378492182?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the postgame press conference, Green was asked to give his response to Jurkic’s comments after the game.

“If he wants me to walk around quiet like him I’m never gonna do that. Quiet guys don’t win.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1756548633351090580?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry chimed in on Nurkic’s comments on Draymond Green.

“Draymond was in his head. Plain and simple.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/1756556786700840982?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Warriors had felt short all three times when they met the Phoenix Suns earlier this season. However, this win sparks the potential for Golden State to win five games in a row. The team will be hosting the Utah Jazz in their next matchup. Tune in to see if Curry and the Warriors can defeat the Jazz to keep their momentum going.

Share this article

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal