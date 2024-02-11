“His Goal Was to Get Me Out of the Game”: Draymond Green Calls Out Jusuf Nurkic After Warriors Take Down Suns 113–112

The Golden State Warriors recently hosted the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center, coming out with a close 113-112 win. The game saw numerous back-and-forths between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic. This was the first time both players met since their last altercation in December which eventually led to Green’s suspension. Though the Warriors got the win, Draymond still had a few words for Nurkic even after the game.

Draymond Green was a crucial part of the Warriors win tonight over the Suns. Not only did Green deflect the last-second shot of Kevin Durant to seal the fate of the game but he nearly notched a triple-double as well.

The tension between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic was palpable inside the arena. Even fans at home could sense it while viewing the game. The two exchanged a few words throughout all four quarters. Green even hit Nurkic with a ‘Too Small’ taunt after hitting a hook shot over him.

After their win, Green was asked to give his views on his matchup tonight against Nurkic.

“He was hitting me a lot today. You should go back and watch the film, just key in on him and look at him. It was a lot of those cheap shots but I knew his goal was to get me out of the game. No one wants to see me in any game, that makes the game a lot tougher.”

As he spoke to the media, Green even implied that Jusuf Nurkic wasn’t that good of a player or a trash talker that he could agitate him into doing something that would lead to a technical foul or ejection.

Draymond Green is not only the defensive leader of the Golden State Warriors but also the team’s leading trash-talker. However, after his recent suspension and the team’s current condition, it seems as if the four-time NBA champion has his priorities set.

Right now, it seems as if Green is only focused on helping his team win and help them get to the playoffs to possibly make another run at the title. especially given what the condition of the team’s main core is right now and all the rumors surrounding the Warriors.

Draymond Green speaks out on beef with Jusuf Nurkic

Draymond Green may have helped his team win tonight in a crucial matchup against the Suns but Jusuf Nurkic felt that Green still hasn’t learned his lesson. The Suns Center spoke to the media after the game and gave his two cents.

“It’s sad. He didn’t learn anything. Just a matter of time. He’s going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He don’t deserve a chance.”

During the postgame press conference, Green was asked to give his response to Jurkic’s comments after the game.

“If he wants me to walk around quiet like him I’m never gonna do that. Quiet guys don’t win.”

Even Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry chimed in on Nurkic’s comments on Draymond Green.

“Draymond was in his head. Plain and simple.”

The Warriors had felt short all three times when they met the Phoenix Suns earlier this season. However, this win sparks the potential for Golden State to win five games in a row. The team will be hosting the Utah Jazz in their next matchup. Tune in to see if Curry and the Warriors can defeat the Jazz to keep their momentum going.