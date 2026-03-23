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“His Teammates Hated Him”: Michael Jordan Would “Get Crushed” For His Wizards Era If Social Media Existed, Says Colin Cowherd

Somin Bhattacharjee
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Michael Jordan at EchoPark Speedway

Michael Jordan thrived in an NBA era where social media was not a thing. He became a phenom without the help of Instagram edits, or reels, and that’s why his impact on the sport is often considered to be greater than LeBron James’. But look at it from a different lens, and in some ways, Jordan had it easier.

Well, it would be difficult to criticize the Chicago Bulls team that Jordan led to six championships. They were almost unstoppable, but after retiring (for the second time), when Jordan came back to join the Washington Wizards for a couple of seasons, he wasn’t quite the same. And Colin Cowherd feels that if X existed back in those days, His Airness would be been crucified online.

The Wizards and Jordan were bad, and nothing constructive—except for the dollars—came out from those two seasons in the Capital. Had it been James today, playing for the Jazz for instance, social media would have destroyed him.

In a conversation with Jason Timpf on Volume Sports, Cowherd revealed that Jordan wasn’t a popular figure inside the Wizards locker room. In his opinion, it would have made for a great documentary.

“He’d get crushed,” Cowherd spoke about the hypothetical of the 2001-03 Wizards playing under the watchful eye of the social media.

“There’s one great 30 for 30 sports documentary left. It’s MJ with the Wizards. His teammates hated him, the coaches hated him. I watched them play twice live with the Wizards and the body language of his teammates, everybody hated him…”

Whether that’s 100% or not is debated, of course. But Jordan wasn’t the best teammate to have on a roster that wasn’t championship ready. He brought an ultra-competitive mentality to a team that simply wasn’t good enough. And averaging just 22 points per game, it was clear Jordan was far from his prime days as well.

Timpf then added how James’ career since he became old—by NBA standards—has been micro analyzed by critics, even though he’s always been competitive, and not just a toxic presence in a defeated changing room. “LeBron has had his entire age line 38,39,40,41 seasons be micro analyzed on a possessions basis for clips on Twitter. The reality is we’re seeing something unprecedented by a guy his age,” he said.

In terms of longevity, there’s little doubt James clears Jordan. Even at 41, he’s a key piece in a side chasing the championship and on certain days, can also play the role of a protagonist single-handedly.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

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Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

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