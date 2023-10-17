Unhappy With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Disrespectful’ Tag, Lakers’ Christian Wood Issues ‘Warning’ to Bucks Star: “Circled the Game on My Calender”

Yesterday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard teamed up for the first time in pre-season. Taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, both Giannis and Dame showed off just what makes them such a dangerous duo. The Milwaukee Bucks came out on top 97-108, as the Greek Freak dominated his opponents with 16 points in 15 minutes. Following the game, the two-time MVP took to Instagram to share his excitement for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. In the process, he also threw shade the way of the Lakers’ newest recruit, Christian Wood. Tagging him on the post, Antetokounmpo shared a picture of himself blocking Wood’s shot. As expected, Wood didn’t take kindly to it and responded after the “disrespectful” tag was pointed out, claiming he had marked his calendar.

Christian Wood cannot wait to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ecstatic following the Milwaukee Bucks’ preseason win over the Lakers. Having put up a stellar performance alongside his new running mate, Damian Lillard, the Greek Freak decided to share his excitement on social media. Sharing a picture of himself blocking Christian Wood’s shot, Giannis claimed the season can’t start soon enough.

It would have been fine if things ended there, but Giannis chose “violence.” He tagged Christian Wood on the post, a blatant sign of ‘disrespect’ and one that Wood understandably did not appreciate. Responding to this tag, as pointed out by the NBA on ESPN, Wood shot back at the 2021 NBA Champion.

Wood commented, claiming he loves this sort of thing. Additionally, he claimed that he is looking forward to the new NBA season just as much as Giannis. And most importantly, he is circling his calendar for their next meeting.

“I love it I’ll see him during the season just circled the game on my calendar.”

It certainly will be an interesting match-up. However, fans will have to wait till 2024 before they can see the two go head-to-head again. After all, the Bucks are only scheduled to take on the Lakers on the 8th and 26th of March, 2024. Nevertheless, it is sure to prove to be an exciting game.

Wood should prove to be a boon for both Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers

The Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk must be a lowlight for Christian Wood, but he will be looking forward to the upcoming season. Joining the Lakers in free agency, Wood adds depth to the frontcourt positions for the Purple and Gold. His presence could allow the Lakers to play Anthony Davis in his preferred position at the four.

AD himself commented on the recruitment of both Wood and youngster Jaxson Hayes, claiming that he is happy to have two bigs that he believes complement him very well.

The 2023-2024 season will be a long and hard-fought one for both the Lakers and their faithful. Hopefully, Christian Wood can prove to be an integral piece that can lift the team back to the promised land that is the NBA Finals.