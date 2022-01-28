“Nothing against Trae Young, but it would’ve been dope to have Zach LaVine and me”: DeMar DeRozan expressed his wish of being named as an All-Star starter alongside his Bulls teammate

While giving credits to Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan states how “dope” it would’ve been to be named an All-Star starter alongside teammate Zach LaVine.

The Chicago Bulls are one of the best teams this season. Behind the leadership of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the Bulls currently have the 2nd best record in the Eastern Conference and are expected to make a deep run in the playoffs.

With Deebo and LaVine averaging 26.4 points and 24.9 points respectively, they are the only duo in the entire league to be in the top 13 scoring leaders. Judging their performance this season, several analysts, former legends, and players of the league expected the Bulls’ leaders to be named as the Eastern Conference All-Star starting guards.

On Thursday night, DeRozan was selected as an All-Star starter, alongside Hawks’ youngster Trae Young.

“Trae is definitely an All-Star, but I feel Zach LaVine should’ve been in there as well”: DeMar DeRozan

While giving credits to Young, DeRozan stated how cool it would’ve been for LaVine to be named as an All-Star starter alongside him. DeMar said:

“Trae is definitely an All-Star. I felt Zach should’ve been in there as well. You see it from the players’ reaction. Nothing against Trae at all. But I think that would’ve been dope to have the both of us in there as starters. No question he’ll be in there next week.”

“As far as starters, that would’ve been something cool. But even if we were starters, there’s a chance we probably wouldn’t even have been on the same team. But that would’ve been dope to out there with him starting.”

Zach managed to receive more votes (73) from the players than Trae (46) did. However, the ATL guard finished 2nd in the fan voting as well as media voting, accounting for 75% of the total votes.

LaVine drew 73 player votes to 46 for Trae Young. DeRozan received 155 player votes. That was 6th-highest among starters behind KD (207), Giannis (183), LeBron (171), Jokic (167) and Embiid (158). https://t.co/AzIhVQwSQu — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 28, 2022

Being ranked 3rd among the Eastern Conference guards, Zach will surely be clinching a spot in the All-Star team as a reserve. A DeRozan-LaVine pairing in the ASG is surely on the cards if both of them are selected by the same captain.