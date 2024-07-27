mobile app bar

HOF Coach Larry Brown Puts Forth Bold Statement Regarding The Revamped 76ers

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Larry Brown (L), Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (C), Paul George (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Paul George’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers is perhaps the biggest move of this NBA offseason. This move prompted Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown to make a bold statement about the future of the new-look Sixers, and it will surely get the fans even more excited.

Coach Brown took the time to speak to SiriusXM NBA Radio, where he spoke glowingly of the 76ers. He announced that the franchise is having an incredible offseason. He congratulated them for adding great support pieces to help them win games down the stretch. However, his next statement captured everyone’s attention.

“I think they [Philadelphia 76ers] have an unbelievable situation…. They’ve added pieces around them that are going to really help that team down the stretch. If you ask me, they’re the best team right now.”

Yes, the 76ers have had an incredible offseason thus far. However, to say that they are the best team in the NBA right now may be going a bit too far. After all, with the Boston Celtics still in the mix, and the New York Knicks stronger than ever, Philly may not even be the best team in its conference.

Still, they sure do have the potential to be the kings of the East. George, Maxey, and Embiid just need to build some chemistry and figure out how to play together. However, given what George said about his relationship with Embiid recently, it appears that this is already in the works.

PG called his team-up with Embiid “inevitable”

Despite never having played on the same team together, George and Embiid share a very close bond. Recently admitting how this came about, he said that The Process had been his ‘closest All-Star game friend’ for years, per Sam DiGiovanni.

“Joel [Embiid] has secretly been one of my closest All-Star game friends, so, it kinda felt inevitable that, at some point, we would link up”

It is no wonder that George already looks so happy in Philadelphia. However, the team now needs to establish real chemistry ahead of the NBA season. After all, whether this move was right for both parties can only be proven on the court.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

