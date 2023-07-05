“It’s basically built for kids” – DrDisrespect reviews the low-poly FPS BattleBit

The famous YouTube streamer Hershel “DrDisrespect” Beahm IV recently tried playing a new first-person shooter game called BattleBit on livestream. He claimed this new video game is meant for children.

DrDisrespect is well known for his gaming live streams, where he mostly plays multiplayer battle royale games like PlayerUnkown’s Battleground, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. However, this streamer can be quite a harsh critic when judging a video game. Even his beloved Call of Duty series failed to meet his expectations.

On a recent live stream, the 41-year-old tried playing the low-poly, massive multiplayer FPS, BattleBit, for a while. After quitting the game for the third time, DrDisrespect jokingly said this game is for children. He looked at Gamestop employees, claiming they are also the audience for BattleBit.

“It’s basically built for kids and GameStop employees. Just kidding guys. No, no all of you love that game. No, no come back here, it’s just a joke.”

DrDisrespect gives his honest opinion about BattleBit

Doc had a mixed reaction while playing this new low-poly, massive multiplayer FPS by SgtOkiDoki. The game is a multiplayer first-person shooter with visuals of games like Minecraft and Roblox. This game can support 254 players per server right now.

DrDisrespect was shocked to see the chaotic gameplay of the BattleBit. After playing for a bit, he quit playing the game. However, he once again started playing the game and was confused with everything happening in the game. But he was having little fun playing it. After a while, he again quit playing.

After quitting the game for a second time, Doc once again thought to play BattleBit. Again experiencing the chaotic gameplay, the 41-year-old streamer finally stopped playing the game. He then gave his honest opinion about this new low-poly, massive multiplayer FPS game.

“It’s a fun game, good for them. I mean it works and it’s functioning correctly. [It has] lots and lots of energy obviously. That’s what you want. You want healthy energy in your in your servers man and you can feel the energy in this.”

Doc compares BattleBit’s energy to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Doc then compared BattleBit’s energy to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a game he often plays on the livestream. He isn’t a great fan of this Call of Duty title and never failed to mention it in his streams. Once again, he did the same.

“Whenever I played Warzone, I felt like I was in a dead apocalypse. Like the apocalypse [has] already happened and that and that doesn’t exist anymore. Like it’s just dead. Does that make sense? It does make sense, you know what I mean.

