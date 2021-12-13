“Hold this L!”: Kevin Durant was exasperated by a Warriors fans and reporter’s analysis of his 51-point outing against the Detroit Pistons

Kevin Durant trolls a poor reporter on Twitter after putting up a show of the season against the Detroit Pistons.

Kevin Durant broke two scoring records Sunday night, as the Brooklyn Nets visited the Detroit Pistons. One, set by his current teammate Blake Griffin, for the most points by any player in Little Caesars Arena (50). The other one is the most points by a player this season (also 50).

Durant had the scoring burden off the resting James Harden and injured Paul Millsap. And man, could he have enjoyed this burden any better?

The Slim Reaper was simply unstoppable, he finished with 51 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 dimes, and 2 blocks. The Nets won the game in quite a comprehensive fashion with a scoreboard of 116-104.

After the game, KD himself criticized Pistons’ approach of guarding him but then hilariously trolled a reporter on Twitter for doing the same.

Kevin Durant walks back on his take, trolls a reporter on Twitter

In the post-game interview, KD talked about how he had a bigger responsibility of scoring in the absence of James Harden and Paul Millsap. He also critiqued Detroit’s approach in guarding him.

After the game, a reporter of Kron4 News tweeted out a similar criticism of Detroit’s defense.

Notice Durant not being double or triple teamed here. Interesting decision by Detroit. #DubNation https://t.co/TGfPqrEnAu — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 13, 2021

You put a #DubNation in a tweet praising KD, you are calling for trouble. KD’s fan army made her regret it soon enough.

Can’t believe they let him iso all game 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️. People like u out here still making comments without watching the games. pic.twitter.com/eqzMNVERMS — Kevin DurGoat (@Kd7_Szn) December 13, 2021

Arent u salty kd is ahead in mvp voting and has the highest scoring game of the season now after beating steph — b2sauccyy (@b_2sauccyy) December 13, 2021

They pay you to hate on him right?? — Kev Durant⚡ (@eezymoneysniper) December 13, 2021

Mills had to do something tweet when things were going out of hands, she did, but little did it matter. KD stans were still on to her.

biach shut up — Sweet jones (@9otozM) December 13, 2021

Mills even tried to clarify her point that she was just criticizing Pistons’ defense on the last play.

FYI – Never said KD wasn’t being doubled all game, just said it was interesting on this possession. After scoring 49 you’d think he wouldn’t be able to drop in the floater without at least 2 defenders in his face. https://t.co/gCCRHd80MZ — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 13, 2021

The 11-time All-Star took to Twitter but did not support the poor lady who was saying the same thing he said post-game. He instead gave her an “L”. Typical KD.

Yikes! That was unnecessarily brutal.

