“Book Club”: Devin Booker ‘Rejoices’ Over LeBron James’ Son Bryce Maximus Donning Nike Book 1s In Arizona Announcement

A non-NBA player has become the talk of the basketball community over the past day. LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce Maximus, announced the college program he would represent for the 2025-2026 season. Unlike many other big names, Devin Booker didn’t directly congratulate the teenager for his decision. Instead, the Phoenix Suns star pointed out a peculiar observation and highlighted it on his Instagram Story.

Several media outlets chose a photo of Bryce donning the Arizona Wildcats colors to announce the breaking news. However, D-Book’s attention was drawn elsewhere. He noticed the 17-year-old guard sporting a pair of Nike Book 1s.

Booker officially welcomed the 6ft 4” high school senior to the exclusive “Book Club”.

Welcoming other players to this club has become a tradition for the 28-year-old. Since the release of the Book 1s, the four-time All-Star has been sharing photos of all those to wear his signature sneakers. In the NBA, players from rival teams have also embraced the Book 1s.

Booker can revel in the fact that his very first signature shoe has become a staple in the NBA over the past year. In the month of November 2024 alone, 162 players chose to don the silhouette. Everything from the step-in comfort to the traction has been well above average in these 1s and so it’s no surprise he’s gotten as popular as he has.

The Suns guard has released exclusive colorways for select college programs, such as the USC Trojans and the Michigan State Spartans. With Bryce’s recent developments, there’s a strong possibility that the Arizona Wildcats could become the third program to receive a custom colorway.

One might have expected the youngster to wear sneakers from his father’s signature line, but Bryce chose the Book 1s instead – a testament to their comfort and performance, making them a favorite among players. The shoes’ simplicity yet stylish appeal has also led to fans wearing them off the court.