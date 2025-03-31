Hollywood Star Ben Stiller Sheds Light on Viral Knicks Tweet After Hosting Oscars

Jan 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Actor Ben Stiller sits courtside during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ben Stiller shared his love for the New York Knicks. He attempts to watch every game he can. But, the longtime actor realized he needs to start putting games in his schedule to avoid conflicts. One of these conflicts came when Stiller had planned on watching the Knicks only to remember that he needed to host the Oscars.

Advertisement

After wrapping up his hosting duties and on the way back to his hotel, Stiller knew that the Knicks were on. He shared he hadn’t looked at the score all night or been as aware as he usually is when they’re playing.

“So then I checked [the score]… And then I saw the Knicks had won,” Stiller shared, recounting the good news. “I was like ‘Oh this is great, I just finished at the Oscars and the Knicks won, I’m happy, Knicks win.'”

He fired off a tweet celebrating his big Oscars performance alongside a victory from his favorite team, which quickly turned viral. Many believed he was sneaking a peek at his phone while still hosting the annual awards show. So the 59-year-old had to set the record straight during his appearance on the New Heights Podcast.

Ben Stiller is a frequent patron at Madison Square Garden, so when Travis Kelce revealed he hadn’t been to the iconic arena, Stiller urged him to make the trip, even inviting the tight end to the game with him.

Ben Stiller tried to get Travis Kelce to come out to MSG

Travis Kelce shared how he’s always wanted to attend a Knicks game, but still has yet to see a live matchup at Madison Square Garden. Considering Stiller has been a devoted Knicks fan for decades, he was quick to offer help to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Stiller and Kelce concocted a way for them to catch a game together with Taylor Swift, who they both know well. Stiller shared how he went to a Knicks game with Swift over a decade ago, meeting her while attending a game with his teenage daughter, who is a huge “Swiftie”.

The pair traded praise for the popstar before discussing how they could all go to a game together. “Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game,” Travis said. “Yeah, this is the time. You should definitely come though. I can hook that up. I’m sure you would need help getting in,” Stiller jokingly replied.

If the Knicks end up matching up with Kelce’s Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, we could see the future Hall of Famer sitting courtside with Taylor Swift and Ben Stiller.