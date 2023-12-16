Is Paul George Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Clippers Issue Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against Jalen Brunson and Co.

The Los Angeles Clippers are on a six-game winning streak. Out of those, Kawhi Leonard and co. have managed to clinch the first three victories out of their four-game homestand. As Ty Lue’s boys prepare to host the New York Knicks, fans will hope that the team is able to grab yet another win. With the current form that Jalen Brunson and co. are currently in, the availability of Paul George will be the big question.

The Los Angeles Clippers have merely four names added on their team’s injury report ahead of the Knicks matchup. Mason Plumlee will join Moussa Diabate as the two players who will be sidelined. Whereas, Bones Hyland and Paul George are listed as ‘questionable’.

Despite PG missing his first game of this season, the Clippers managed to hold off the Golden State Warriors. Backed by a heroic performance by James Harden, the Los Angeles side survived the Warriors 2nd half brilliance to clinch a 121-113 win.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard aren’t as injury-riddled as always

Paul George suffered an injury on his left hip during the LAC’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings. At one point during the 2nd half, PG13 took a hard fall after diving for a loose ball. Immediately, George was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a nasty reputation for being an injury-riddled franchise. To be fair, the criticisms weren’t wrong. Since joining the Clippers, before the ongoing campaign, Kawhi Leonard missed out on 160 games. Whereas, George only suited up 159 regular season games from the 2019-2020 season to the 2022-2023 season.

This time around, the entire team seems to be healthy. From going on an unfortunate losing skid just after acquiring James Harden, to now, winning 11 of their last 14 games, the Clippers seem in sync and have found their rhythm. Goes without saying, that the team, led by four superstars, is a powerhouse in the West and can compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.