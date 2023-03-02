LaMelo Ball Acts a Fool on IG Live From a Hospital Right After Successful Ankle Surgery

LaMelo Ball just can’t seem to catch a break this season, when it comes to his health. During this past preseason, the man went down with a left ankle sprain, leading him to miss time. Then when he did come back, he tweaked the same ankle yet again, forcing him out for more time. And then recently, just as he was starting to get to an All-Star level again, this happened.

Despite seeming fairly innocuous at first, this was later diagnosed to be a fracture in his right ankle. So, in other words, after playing just 36 games this season, Ball will no longer play this season.

The disappointment of the Hornets community is likely unfathomable right now. But, being the perfect franchise player that he is, LaMelo Ball decided to alleviate some of the negativity around his team. And apparently, the man decided that Instagram live was the best way to do it.

LaMelo Ball acts a fool on Instagram live right after the completion of his surgery

As you’d expect, for the fracture, LaMelo Ball had to get surgery done on his ankle. And we’re happy to report that the surgery was a successful one, with no reported complications.

Now, one of the most noticeable things about a patient of surgery is just high they can be on painkillers. And it appears that while LaMelo Ball was in this alleviated state, the man decided to launch a highly hilarious Instagram live. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below to check out the highlights.

LaMelo went live from his hospital room. pic.twitter.com/aPV4T506mP — MeloHive 🛸💕 (@Meloleague) March 2, 2023

It is important to note that there is no way to confirm if LaMelo Ball truly was in an alleviated state at the time. However, the fact of the matter is, his behavior does seem far more loose than usual. And his usual is pretty darn loose already.

But, if this truly is acting, Ball needs to be commended for two things. One would be the responsibility to alleviate the feelings of his franchise. And the second, for his Oscar-worthy performance. Because frankly, if he was acting, even Leonardo Di Caprio would be proud of that one.

What was LaMelo Ball averaging this season?

In 36 games played, LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

The young man was also shooting 41.1% from the field, 37.6% from deep, and 83.6% from the free-throw line.

