“DeMar DeRozan could’ve kept his 35-point streak alive, instead he chose to fight for the team”: The Bulls star hits the water cooler on his way to the locker room after being ejected late against the Grizzlies

Arguing with the referee, after not getting a foul call, DeMar DeRozan was tossed out of the Grizzlies-Bulls matchup.

The Chicago Bulls-Memphis Grizzlies matchup was as exciting as everyone expected the contest to be. Both teams played some incredible basketball throughout the bout. But after 48 minutes of action-packed drama, it was Ja Morant who dropped a career-high 46 points to help Memphis in defeating the DeMar DeRozan-led Bulls team 116-110.

Deebo is one of the calmest players off-the-court. He doesn’t have a reputation of being a hothead. However, late in the contest today, DeMar ended up getting ejected. During the crunch time of the game, the 5-time All-Star drove to the basket and ended up losing the ball to the Grizzlies’ defense. Following the turnover, DeMar made sure he let the referees hear his take on the no-call.

The 6-foot-6 guard was visibly frustrated during his verbal altercation with the official. Ref, Tre Maddox didn’t hesitate in handing DeMar his second technical foul of the game, resulting in him exiting the game.

DeMar DeRozan expresses his frustrations as he hits the water cooler after getting ejected

As DeMar was in the tunnel, walking towards the team locker room, emotions got the best of the mid-range maestro and he ended up hitting the water cooler.

When asked Billy Donovan to give his two cents on DeRozan’s ejection, the Bulls head coach said:

Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan, was ejected late: "I thought early in the game, he got fouled really, really quite a bit early and he should've been to the free-throw line. I've not watched the film — that's just going from my eyes watching the game on some downhill plays."

The Bulls were down 3 points and had no timeouts remaining during Deebo’s incident. Even if he had gotten his 2 free throws, the game would’ve most probably seen the same result.