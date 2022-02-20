“Luka Doncic and I are triple-threats, we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us”: LeBron James finds a lot of similarities between his and the Mavericks superstar’s way of playing 

Post Luka Doncic calling LeBron James one of the best players ever, the latter responds with mutual feelings, adding the Slovenian superstar approaches the game in a similar way to his.

Not so long back, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was beaming with joy on joining forces with Team LeBron James for the 3rd consecutive ASG. Luka Magic is hopeful about extending his winning streak with King James to 3-0. The 22-year old recently confessed to looking up to the Lakers superstar.

Luka’s father, Sasa Doncic, will be attending the ASG for the first time to watch his son play alongside James. Thus the former ROTY was nothing but excited and honored that the Lakers superstar had picked him for the third consecutive time.

The Mavericks superstar does show us glimpses of a young LBJ and Magic Johnson. Luka can do all things on the court, his ability to pass the ball, rebound, and score is what separates him from the rest.

During a recent media interaction at the All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, James spoke highly of Luka.

LeBron James finds a lot of similarities between his and Luka Doncic’s game.

Recently, Luka spoke about looking up to James and feeling honored to play on the same team as him for the ASG. The former Euro league MVP’s game bears a lot of resemblance to that of James, something the latter agrees to, as well.

James had the following to say about Luka ahead of the ASG.

“The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We’re triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind and we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us.”

Both Luka and James are in the top 10 list of all-time triple-doubles, with the former only being 22-years of age. Luka has been the sole engine for the Mavs, carrying them to the playoffs each season without much help, something that James has done during most of his career.

In what many believe, Luka has the potential to be the face of the NBA. It will be interesting to see if the two superstars meet in this season’s playoffs.

