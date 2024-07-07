“Honor to Play for Him”: Devin Booker Praises Steve Kerr After Day 1 of Olympic Training Camp

The USA Men’s Basketball training camp for the upcoming Paris Olympics is in full flow. The 4x NBA champion coach Steve Kerr is at the helm and has already earned immense praise for his abilities. Phoenix Suns’ SG Devin Booker also hailed his player-first coaching techniques, claiming that working under the Warriors HC has brought him prestige. During the training camp in Las Vegas, Booker explained his feelings regarding the four-time NBA champion coach.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time he is putting in work with Kerr. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kerr was one of the assistant coaches on Gregg Popovich’s staff. Well aware of Kerr’s coaching style, Book opened up about his ability to not let the training camp turn into a one-man show.

As per the Suns guard, the Warriors HC allows every member to have a say. He also rejoiced over the fact that Kerr gave his press conference slot to him so that he could exit the proceedings earlier. Booker stated,

“Steve was there in Japan with us too. He just wasn’t leading the way but you know those guys bounce, it doesn’t feel like there is one in charge. They let each other have their own segments and it’s just an honor to play for him. He’s a player’s coach. He actually let me come up here before so I can get out of here earlier.”

These words prove that Kerr has an incredible reputation in the league. His ability to maneuver through multiple superstars ensures that every athlete’s participation bodes well for a team’s chemistry. This is one of the reasons behind the Warriors’ building a dynasty under his guidance. However, now, the HC is tasked with a tough job.

Amidst the high-profile wave of NBA talent in the roster, he’ll have to take a call on his starters. Earlier, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported that the coaching staff is mulling LeBron James as their starting PF. It implies that Stephen Curry will feature in an off-guard role.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant might take up the other three spots. While figuring out the starting rotation would be tricky, Kerr has a luxury like none other. Under his re-assuring leadership, the USA ‘Avengers’ squad is considered a lock for yet another Gold.