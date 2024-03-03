“Only if He Agrees to Forfeit His Five Grand”: When Shaquille O’Neal Made Manager Run N*ked Through a Freezing Brazilian City

It is well known that Shaquille O’Neal likes to prank people. There’s really not an extent to which the NBA legend can go for a laugh, something that his agent Dennis Tracey can vouch for. In his 2011 book ‘Shaq Uncut: My Story’, the big man talked about the time when his agent went streaking in the streets of a Brazilian city.

Shaq wrote, “The summer after my first NBA season Reebok asked me to do a clinic in Brazil, so I went along with Brian Hill.” While the NBA legend was excited for the trip, Tracey forgot to take into account that Brazil is at the other end of the earth and the weather will be different from that of the US. Long story short, they didn’t pack their bags as per the freezing conditions of Brazil and were left shivering. One fine day, Shaq decided to seek revenge on Tracey for his miscalculation, so he devised a plan. Shaq challenged his agent to step out of the car and run n*ked on the streets for which he would get $5k.

Tracey agreed, the deal was in place, and he stepped out in the streets, n*ked. Shaq’s mischievous personality took over the situation and he decided to get back at Tracey. Shaq wrote, “So Dennis whips off his clothes and jumps out of the car, and of course the light changes and we lock the doors and take off. So, Dennis is running after us for about a mile and a half and he’s n*ked. We finally let him back in—but only if he agrees to forfeit his five grand.”

Shaq and Tracey’s friendship goes way back to his college days. The two struggled and thrived together. And their story came to an end with Shaq’s move to the LA Lakers. While many wish the two could’ve spent more time together, at least they have incredible stories such as this one to narrate to the world.

Shaquille O’Neal’s relationship with Dennis Tracey is full of bittersweet moments

Tracey really wanted to keep Shaq in Orlando in his early NBA days. He was with Shaq since the big man was a budding athlete in college. Even when Shaq got his first million-dollar deal from the NBA, the two lived together and shared a Volvo that Tracey had rented. The two also shared a flat with Tracey who was his friend, agent, and assistant at that point. Soon, the big divide happened and the two started falling apart.

Tracey took a month off to get his personal life in order. This was the time when Leonard Armato entered the picture as Shaq’s new agent. Armato’s first order of business was to get Shaq a deal with the Lakers. Tracey told the Orlando Sentinel, “The move that Shaq made, I don’t know if it helped Shaq. I think it helped Leonard. Leonard Armato won the whole deal. He was the lottery king. Shaq was going to get that money anyway.” Shaq’s decision to move out of Orlando changed the dynamic of his relationship with Tracey. Fortunately, Tracey continued to experience success, even after parting ways with the superstar.