Despite Calling Kevin Durant Great, Charles Barkley Once Called Out His Sensitivity to Criticism

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant have shared a longstanding war of words. While KD is no stranger to clapping back at critics, Barkley has never been one to bite his tongue either. Chuck’s blunt takes have often rubbed today’s stars the wrong way. But he’s never shied away from calling things like he sees them, and that includes his ongoing tension with Durant.

Advertisement

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2023, Barkley didn’t hold back when addressing Durant’s reaction to criticism.

Chuck has repeatedly stated that KD is one of the most sensitive players, who also thinks that he is above criticism. While he never talks ill of Durant’s greatness and who he is as an athlete, his inability to take criticism doesn’t sit well with the NBA legend.

He said, “He’s very sensitive. Great player. He’s part of that generation who thinks he can’t be criticized. But he’s a great player. I think he’s a great person.”

Barkley believes that KD should acknowledge criticism. In his opinion, Durant doesn’t assess any criticism that’s thrown his way, which isn’t the right approach for a player of his caliber. He said, “He’s never looked in the mirror and said, “Man, was that a fair criticism?”… And I don’t get mad, but the one thing I don’t do is go back and forth. ’Cause I don’t feed the machine.”

Despite his strong opinion on KD, Barkley doesn’t want to engage in a constant back-and-forth with him. He believes that the only people who will benefit from it would be the media outlets that like to stir the pot. He said, “Now if you want to take shots at me, that’s fine, but I’m not gonna go back and forth.”

Chuck has also questioned KD’s leadership qualities in recent years.

Charles Barkley wants the Suns to find a leader

As an analyst, it’s Barkley’s job to criticise players when he sees any issue with their game. However, when it comes to the Phoenix Suns, it becomes a personal issue for him. Chuck is a Phoenix legend and deeply cares about the franchise.

After KD arrived in Phoenix in 2023, he was happy with the decision, as a veteran’s presence can help the franchise a lot. However, as time went by, Chuck saw that Durant had no interest in being the leader of the team.

“I’m glad they finally got a point guard. They still got to figure who the leaders on the team is. As I said last year, and everybody got mad, Kevin Durant just wants to play basketball. He doesn’t want to be a leader,” he said on the Roch and Manuch show.

Chuck remained hopeful for the franchise’s chances in the ongoing season. However, the Suns failed to make it to the playoffs.