Jalen Brunson Interrupts Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama’s Discussion, Jokingly Suggests Position Change

The Christmas Day duel between the Spurs and the Knicks at Madison Square Garden was a tense and hard-fought affair. Neither team gave each other an inch, as they fought for every possession and delivered a Christmas classic. Amidst the intensity, Jalen Brunson found a way to cut through the tension and shared a lighthearted joke with Chris Paul.

The Spurs guard was irked at teammate Victor Wembanyama and was coaching him during a dead ball situation. He demanded the center to be more proactive in setting a screen so the duo could play a two-man game, which would only help the Frenchman get easy scoring opportunities. Brunson, who was nearby, heard the discussion and interrupted it with an amusing suggestion.

Brunson: “Come to you [to set the pick]?” Paul: “[Yeah,] On the screen.” Brunson: “I should really be a 4man. Let me come to the screen.” Paul: “We know how we want the screen because we handle the ball, right?”

Brunson suggesting he should be a power forward is hilarious, considering he’s only 6-foot-2, at least six inches shorter than the average requirement for a 4. The Knicks guard plays with intent but when he’s not trying to guide the Knicks to victories, he loves joking around and keeping the mood lighthearted.

When Brunson nearly ended his own Knicks career

The guard and his teammate, also his podcast’s co-host, Josh Hart always try to pull each other’s leg and try to one up the other with a hilarious jibe. Their shenanigans on camera already border on being not safe for work. Their conversations in private are likely a lot more sinister.

Brunson confirmed that it’s best what they talk about in private conversation stays confined to them after he accidentally called Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau while having a gabfest with the boys. Upon realizing his gaffe, the guard quipped,

“Just butt dialed Thibs while having a conversation with the fellas. Yeah it’s over yall it’s been real.”

Just butt dialed Thibs while having a conversation with the fellas. Yeah it’s over yall it’s been real — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) July 11, 2024

Brunson never revealed the contents of the conversation. However, his reaction to finding out that Thibodeau had likely heard parts of it if not all suggests they should remain undisclosed.