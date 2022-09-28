“Hope Ime Udoka Doesn’t Lose His Family”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Plea to Nia Long Amidst Celtics HCs Cheating Scandal

Shaquille O’Neal is the cool uncle for everybody now – but even the coolest of guys have a murky past.

The Big Podcast with Shaq: a source of non-stop entertainment and some very real clips from Shaquille O’Neal himself. The latest episode talks about everything from Kanye West’s sending him Geordie La Forge Glasses to Adam Levine and Ime Udoka.

Shaq refused to comment on the situation these two high-profile names have gotten themselves into. While both of them had different levels of cheating, they still betrayed the trust of their partners. And Shaq, being a serial cheater himself, would have come off as the world’s biggest hypocrite if he had commented.

He said he understood the situation both of them are in right now. Having gone through the same, he wishes them the best of luck and hopes they come out of it strong. He also hopes they do not lose their families as Big Diesel did. Shaq wishes that Nia Long finds it in her heart to forgive Udoka and let things stay normal between him and the kids. And that is where he is wrong.

Also Read: Matt Barnes Reversed His Stance on Ime Udoka After “Finding Out Who He Slept With”

Shaquille O’Neal feels like Ime Udoka should not lose his family – he definitely should

There is no place for cheaters, period. It makes no difference whether you did it once, twice, or for 10 seconds; it is still cheating. There are no accidents when it comes to cheating; there is a whole thought process that goes behind it. Nobody slips on a banana peel and accidentally cheats; you plan and consciously do it.

There should be punishment for it because there is nothing in the law that states that cheating on a fiancé is a punishable offense. You are morally wrong and looked down upon, but you don’t get punished like a person committing arson would. That, and that alone, pushes a lot of cheaters to live Scott-free.

Shaq, people love you for your honesty, and they appreciate you coming out and saying how you felt after you cheated on your ex-wife. And the things you described, it felt like you did your time. You get to spend time with your kids only after they’ve seen what you went through and decided to take you back in.

Ime Udoka deserves his punishment. It was one thing to get caught-it is another to continue duping his fiancé, and living like everything is rosy.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal was Kicked Off Shakira’s Show Due to S**ual Harassment and Gross Comments