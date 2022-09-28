Matt Barnes Reversed His Stance on Ime Udoka After “Finding Out Who He Slept With”

Ime Udoka left many casualties behind with his affair fiasco, and the female employees in the Celtics organization are paying for what he did

When Ime Udoka’s case first came forward, nobody expected that it will have such serious repercussions within hours. But, it did.

The man who made the Celtics the best championship contenders from the East as soon as the 2022 postseason was approaching, was now seeing a year-long suspension.

The allegations on him were darning and when he didn’t deny it while accepting his punishment, all Celtics fans were as livid as when the news first broke.

Also read: “Nobody Died! I Still Love Ime Udoka”: Marcus Smart’s Controversial Take on Celtics HC’s ‘Travel Planner’ Fiasco

Having an affair with a co-worker in the professional workspace is not something that any organization should tolerate. Yet, there were some divisions in the media about whether the decision was too harsh.

Huge NBA media personality in Stephen A. Smith brought in the race card to defend the Celtics coach. Even Matt Barnes, the former Warriors forward, first tried defending Udoka but now knows he was wrong in doing so, after coming to know the details of his affair.

Matt Barnes knows who Ime Udoka had affair with, and it might be someone more important than a staffer

While it has come out that Udoka cheated on his fiancé, Nia Long, with a staffer of the Celtics Organization. Both had a consensual relationship and were involved in some unprofessional behaviour in the workplace for which the HC got his suspension.

This came in as a solid report after a long time since the rumours started. Long enough for countless women in the Boston-based basketball franchise to lose their image and dignity for no reason. But that’s how social media and media in general, have been.

Now, whether Udoka had a relationship with that female staffer alone is still a big question. That might come out in a few days, months, or maybe never.

However, the way Barnes has changed his opinion on the matter could mean that it wasn’t just this staffer who Ime was having an affair with. Watch it here.

It wasn’t just his fiancé that Udoka did wrong, he must have had an affair with someone’s partner who is a person of importance in the Celtics organization. That is what whatever Matt heard sounds like.

But, until it comes out with definite proof, neither Matt nor we, are going to sit and speculate who else Ime Udoka has hurt to make his life more exciting than it ever was.

Also read: Ime Udoka was actually caught 2 months ago on Ring Camera, duped Nia Long all along in new revelation