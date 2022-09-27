Shaquille O’Neal was Kicked Off Shakira’s Show Due to S**ual Harassment and Gross Comments 

Shaquille O’Neal has been away from controversy for the most after he retired – he might be back in one.

Shaquille O’Neal has extended himself like an octopus – he has a finger in everything. From selling printer toners to investing in the tech that got Ime Udoka caught, he’s everywhere. The man of many talents also was a part of many dance routines including one with Jabbawockeez. It is this fame that got him on a show with Shakira.

But that was short-lived, with him being replaced before the show even aired. Nick Jonas took his place, and the show has been running since the start of June. The reason why he was kicked out, was that he said a lot of things that were unsavory about his co-host Shakira.

All of that was caught on the mic, for everyone on the set to hear. The action was quickly taken, and the big man was nowhere to be seen on the promotion material. All of these are just rumors, but a lot of insider info does point to the ex-Laker.

Also Read: “Mr President, How’d You Get My Number”: When Shaquille O’Neal was Dumbfounded by Barack Obama’s Presidential Powers

Shaquille O’Neal is a big name sure – but even he is not above the law

Despite his Santa Claus-esque demeanor, Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to controversy. But that was mostly around his contract, the way he splashed money, or his on-court antics. Sure, there have been whispers about him paying hush money to many women, but they remain whispers.

Whether they remained that way because of his frightening power or a genuine case of being the nice guy is to be seen. But if those stories are true, Shaq deserves to face the music. Not the fun DJ way that he chooses to live, but actual time. With him being a sheriff, he should know that very well.

All of these stories are rumors, and with them being almost 5 months old, there could be some false narratives trying to make the rounds with all that is going on in the basketball circuit right now. But if it does happen to be true, shoot (down) the sheriff from his high horse.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal busted out “dance” moves to beat LeBron James and Dwight Howard in 2007