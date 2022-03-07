“Hopefully, me and Kevin Durant can joke about a few rings when we retire”: Kyrie Irving defiantly answers reporters about questions regarding the Nets superstars’ faltering win-loss record after Jayson Tatum’s 54 points hand Kevin Durant and co another L

It seems that the loss suffered by Kyrie Irving and his Nets to Boston at the TD Garden today hasn’t yet humbled him or Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets have gone from no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to no. 8 in about 8 weeks. Their travails have to do, in a large part, with Kyrie Irving being unavailable for Nets home games.

But they’ve also been dealt with other blows to their roster because of a multitude of reasons. Irving’s refusal to take the vaccine placed undue burdens on James Harden, which is why the Beard forced a trade to Philly.

In addition, Kevin Durant has been out of action for well over 6 weeks with an MCL injury. Durant returned to action just this past week, but Brooklyn is yet to record a win with him.

Visiting TD Garden has never been an easy task on the best of days for most NBA teams. And for a team stuttering like the Nets have against the in-form Celtics with the best defense in the NBA, it was a veritably impossible task to garner a dub against a roaring Boston crowd.

Jayson Tatum dropped 54 points for yet another fairytale, legendary performance. You’d be hard-pressed to find another 24-year-old other than Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan with a smoother scoring skillset than JT.

Despite the beating from the Celtics, Kyrie Irving says he and Kevin Durant are dreaming of championships

While Kevin Durant became just the 23rd NBA player with 25000 points this afternoon, all of the plaudits from the night have gone to the Celtics’ franchise star.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have both been under the scanner every time the Nets suffer a loss of this sort. While losing to the in-form Celtics as Durant eases back into action may not be the worst thing in the world, it indicates how far from playoff readiness they are.

With Ben Simmons still out of action due to his bad back, the onus is on these 2 superstars to lead Brooklyn to relevance and a better playoff seed. Kyrie seems up for the task – verbally at least – as he spoke defiantly to reporters in the post-game presser:

“For me, it motivates me to continue to get my game up and hopefully when I’m done with my career I could be sitting next to him and having 25,000 as well and look back and we just crack jokes on a few championships that we won together. So that’s the goal at hand.”

For Kyrie Irving to hit 25000 points, the first hurdle is the New York City vaccine mandate itself.