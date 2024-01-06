Hours After Rocking The Baby With Russell Westbrook, Paul George Admits The Joys Of Playing Alongside 3 Other Californian Superstars

Credits: Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) smiles after forward Paul George (13) makes a three point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have four superstars on the squad, each of whom grew up in California. Getting the chance to represent the team near the cities that they grew up in, Paul George revealed that Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and he are “playing for a bigger purpose”. Following the Clippers’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans, PG revealed being honoured to share the locker room with the three superstars.

The Los Angeles Clippers have seemed to gel in a great way. Apart from winning games, players on the roster seem to cherish each other’s company. Hence, a reporter asked Paul George to detail his experiences of being part of such a franchise.

Replying to him, George claimed that the players on the team had a “larger-than-life” attitude. Further, he appreciated being teammates with three other superstars – Westbrook, Leonard, and Harden – who also grew up in California.

“Man, it’s fun. It’s a lot of larger-than-life personnel on this team… You appreciate the greatness of Russ and James and Kawhi… We playing for a bigger purpose, we been saying that. We get to represent our hometown. It’s one of the sweetest deals you can do,” George answered.

Not only George, but Westbrook has also reiterated several times, ever since his Lakers days, that playing in LA was bigger than basketball for him.

The bond between the stars is clearly visible as they are seen enjoying their time off the court as well as on the hardwood. Only a few hours before his statement, during the clash against the Pelicans, Paul George and Russell Westbrook shared a wholesome moment, as the two “rocked the baby” – the latter’s celebration – during the game.

After being injury-riddled for the past few seasons, it is great to see Ty Lue’s team perform brilliantly, while also enjoying themselves.

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are in great form

The Los Angeles Clippers had an awful start to the campaign. Much to everyone’s surprise, the matter became worse once James Harden was added to the roster. In the first 10 games of the season, the LA side had merely won three games. However, the team seemed to find their rhythm and managed to get themselves out of the pit that they had fallen into.

Since the start of December, the Clippers have only suffered three losses in those 1 games. A huge reason behind their success has been due to Russell Westbrook shifting to the bench.

Unlike other stars in the league, Russ hasn’t complained about the fact that he has to lead the team’s second unit. In fact, Mr. Triple Double seems to enjoy this responsibility and has been thriving in his new role.

Recently, amid their impressive win streak, James Harden called out the naysayers. According to The Beard, the detractors who were criticizing the team initially, are nowhere to be found.

“Obviously it didn’t start off well. It gave people so much to talk about in a negative way. And now those people that was talking, they’re nowhere to be found. Like literally nowhere to be found,” Harden said.

Owing to their 19 wins in the past 24 games, the Los Angeles Clippers are placed 4th in the West with an impressive 22-12 record. Sitting merely one game behind the #2 Oklahoma City Thunder, the Clippers have a legitimate shot at finishing the regular season as the top seed. Judging their current form, it is safe to declare that James Harden and co. are one of the powerhouses to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy.