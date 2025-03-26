“Wannabe Kobe Bryant Is Talking Again”: NBA Fans Condemn Jimmy Butler’s Threat Towards Pat Riley

The Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga is still fresh in fans’ minds. Before joining Golden State, Butler was the biggest news maker in the league for a while. His antics to show disdain for the franchise, disobeying every instruction or order, and being so openly proud about it all led to one of the worst breakups in NBA history.

Butler was constantly being suspended and ridiculed. He had decided not to stay in Miami any longer, but the franchise gave him tough competition for being stubborn.

After months of bad press, Pat Riley’s Heat caved in and announced that Butler will be traded. This led him to Golden State, where he seemingly found his footing next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. However, the bitterness of the whole saga hasn’t left his heart yet.

Before playing his first game back in Miami, Butler was asked what he was expecting from his interaction with Pat Riley if they crossed paths. He said, “I have nothing to say to Pat, and Pat better have nothing to say to me.” It was a shocking response considering who Pat Riley is and the respect he holds among all his current and former athletes.

Wanna be Kobe is talking again? — Queens To Midtown: All Mets & Knicks (@AllAccessNYKNYM) March 25, 2025

His comment wasn’t appreciated by hoop fans. One fan wrote, “Wanna be Kobe is talking again?” The comparison to Kobe is apt given his free-spirited he was when it came to speaking on any and every topic, especially ones that triggered him.

Butler is being called out by fans for being “fake tough.” Another fan wrote, “Jimmy fake tough.” The forward has never been one to worry about people’s comments. It’s likely that he won’t be affected by any of it.

Jimmy fake tough. — Charles gordon (@gordo12238) March 25, 2025

Butler has been dismissive about his time in Miami. Despite making two trips to the Finals with the franchise, he seems to want to forget about his stint with the Heat. Clearly, things were worse behind the scenes.

Pat Riley berated Jimmy Butler for trolling the Boston Celtics

Before last year’s playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics, Butler had an MCL injury and was out for the season. In his absence, the Celtics beat the Miami franchise in five games to qualify for the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite being out of action, Butler’s trash talk wasn’t affected. The former Heat star was taking shots at the C’s on social media.

After the first round series, Butler, from the looks of it, was at a party where he talked about the Celtics and the Knicks. He said, “If I was playing, Boston would be at home. New York damn sure would be f*cking at home.” This off-court trolling didn’t sit well with Riley.

At the end of season media interaction, he said, “For him to say that, I thought, ‘Is that Jimmy trolling, or is that Jimmy serious?’ If you’re not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut.” Following that, Butler’s extension demand wasn’t entertained, and it was only a matter of time before he was let go.