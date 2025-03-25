Kevin Love Uses Hilarious Michael Jordan-Larry Bird Footage to Predict Interaction With Jimmy Butler in 1st Game Back in Miami

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) talks with forward Kevin Love (42) on the bench during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Heat forward Kevin Love’s hilarious run on Instagram continues ahead of Jimmy Butler’s first game back in Miami. The six-time All-Star’s falling out with the organization became fully televised by NBA media until his eventual trade. Love joined in on the antics by posting a series of memes on social media. Butler may no longer be on the roster, but that isn’t stopping Love.

Advertisement

Butler and the Heat’s breakup was one of the more public situations of any star in recent memory. It was an ugly parting of ways, but despite the relationship between Butler and the organization, nothing suggests animosity among the players. Love’s recent post playfully reinforces that notion.

The big man posted a video on Instagram of Michael Jordan and Larry Bird greeting each other. As the two embrace, Jordan jokingly tells Bird, “Enjoy yourself.” He immediately follows up by saying, “You b***h, f**k you.” Love posted the clip while captioning it, “Jimmy when he sees me at tonight’s game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove)



Jordan and Bird were fierce competitors during play but great friends off the court. This video is a reflection of their relationship. There are clear similarities which can be translated to Love and Butler’s relationship, as this is how they show each other love.

Butler will enjoy seeing many of the teammates he spent years playing with. But, ahead of the game, he revealed his feelings about returning to Miami.

Jimmy’s feelings ahead of his first game back in Miami

Butler originally joined the Heat because he shared a similar mindset with the organization. The pairing seemed perfect, as they went on runs to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. However, his emotions toward his former home aren’t as pleasant as one may assume.

“Yeah I was traded from there, Yeah it didn’t end the way people wanted to,” Butler vocalized. “But that’s so far behind me now. I don’t even think about it.”

Jimmy Butler shrugged off his upcoming return to Miami on Tuesday and called it just ‘another game.’ pic.twitter.com/K5XAEtUqS7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 23, 2025

Butler’s focus is strictly on the Warriors and pulling out a win. But that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t indulge in any gestures made by the Heat. When asked about his opinion on a potential tribute video, Butler remained transparent in his response.

“Would I watch? Yeah, I’d watch,” Butler said. “If they have one, if they don’t, makes no difference.”

The energy in Kaseya Center will emulate the atmosphere of a playoff game. Tipoff between the Heat against Butler’s Warriors will be at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.