“Houston James Harden is gone!”: Stephen A Smith shouts out the reality of 76ers star’s career as his latest performances can’t stop disappointing

Stephen A Smith releases his verdict on 76ers star James Harden after his empty performance against the Heat in game 1

We wouldn’t blame Philadelphia 76ers fans for being furious with the Brooklyn Nets. Because they had asked for a superstar, but what they’ve gotten, is clearly an imposter of some sort.

Headed into the playoffs, the Beard was playing abysmally. For most of round 1, he played abysmally. And then, with Joel Embiid out due to a facial fracture, when the 76ers needed a superstar showing from him the most… he played abysmally in game 1 against the Heat.

Sensing a pattern yet? Stephen A Smith clearly can.

Recently, the man sat down with on his throne, on air yet again. And this time, his target of choice was James Harden, which resulted in quite the bloodbath.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen A Smith announces that the James Harden that existed in Houston is officially gone

Stephen A Smith truly is the king of massively hot takes. If there is any incident that is even mildly controversial in the NBA community, the man is right there to dish out an opinion about it. And of course, things haven’t changed with this whole James Harden situation.

Still, even with his prestigious portfolio of hot takes so far, this might just take the cake. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Yikes.

As strong as this take is, however, we can’t really find it in ourselves to disagree so far. After all, with the way the Beard has been playing, that does seem to be the most logical conclusion so far.

All the best, James. We have a feeling you’ll need it.

