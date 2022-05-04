“Ja Morant is making Nike give him a signature shoe!”: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma gushes on about Grizzlies star after electrifying 47-point outburst vs Warriors

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reacts to Grizzlies’s Ja Morant’s unthinkable performance to level series vs Warriors

Ja Morant is 22-years-old. This is only his third season in the league, and his second ever run in the playoffs, first-ever past the first round. He scored 47 points, against a dominant Warriors side to take game-2 of the series.

Given the number of incredible young players in the NBA right now, we fear that this performance by Morant may go underappreciated by fans, as time goes on. And frankly, that would be a crime of the highest order.

Much like game-1, this was an absolute slugfest between the two teams that just wouldn’t let up. Except, this time, Ja Morant was on top of his game, and looked darn near unstoppable, especially in the clutch.

After winning the game, the Grizzlies star had certain words to exchange with Stephen Curry. And well, let’s just say, Kyle Kuzma is absolutely loving it.

Kyle Kuzma says Ja Morant deserves his very own signature line after the things he has been doing in these playoffs

To be completely honest here, Ja Morant hasn’t quite been as brilliant as he was in game 2, throughout these playoffs. Rather, the man almost seemed to be taking a back seat, before jumping on the accelerator when the 4th quarter began. Of course, Grizzlies fans will be relieved that has changed.

In fact, the change has been so drastic, that Kyle Kuzma felt confident enough to make this statement on Twitter. Take a look at the tweet below.

He’s gonna make them give him a signature shoe and shoe companies don’t even want to do that nowadays. Respect 🤙🏽 https://t.co/CXsNFIONfM — kuz (@kylekuzma) May 4, 2022

At this moment, Ja Morant is endorsed by Nike, and the star loves to wear older shoes by the company, which belong to the signature line of other players.

Given that Morant has been on the rise for quite some time now, and that he is performing at such a high level, we’d think his marketability is probably through the roof right now.

So how about it, Nike? Are you ready to give this young star what he deserves?

