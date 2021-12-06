“Houston Rockets are the first team in North American sports history to win 6 straight after 15 game losing streak”: How Christian Wood and co broke records across sports

The Houston Rockets have won 6 straight games following a 15 game losing streak to start the season off; something that has never been done before.

The Houston Rockets entered the 2021-22 NBA season as a certified lottery team but looked even worse than expected when they lost 15 straight games after starting the year off 1-1. The team had absolutely no chemistry in the half-court with one another and made defensive flub after defensive flub during those fifteen games.

However, something clicked for the squad during their eventual 118-113 victory over the red-hot Chicago Bulls in late November. Fans unfairly pointed out that this was the game Jalen Green went down with injury, which led to a win for the Rockets.

Also read: “Allen Iverson had such a killer crossover, if I tried it I’d end up on the floor”: Knicks legend Bernard King felicitated the 4-time scoring champion with rich words of praise for his iconic dribble move

Fans have been clamoring for John Wall to step onto NBA hardwood for H-Town as they believe having his veteran leadership on the court would prove to be beneficial for the young team. Though, with them on the winning streak that they are on right now, adding a completely new component to the mix may prove to be detrimental.

The Houston Rockets have broken a record across all major North American sports.

To put it plain and simple, the Houston Rockets are the first team in major North American sports history to win 6 straight games after going on a 15+ game losing streak. This record includes all the four major leagues in North America: NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL.

Also read: “Is Stephen Curry really the NBA’s MVP in 2021-22?”: NBA Reddit laments Warriors superstar’s career-low 2-point field goal percentage amid shooting slump

It truly is quite the feat that they have achieved over these past 6 games. There aren’t a lot of teams that could lose as much as they did and rally back to go on a substantial winning streak. Funnily enough, the Rockets currently hold the longest winning streak in the NBA.

They are also shooting lights out in the clutch over those 6 games, shooting 46.7%. They also boast the 3rd highest ORTG in the NBA over these 6 games at a whopping 118.