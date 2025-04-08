Steph Curry’s Poignant Response To Reggie Miller’s Son Ryker Invoking Cannon’s Name To Form 2040 ‘Splash Brothers’

Despite an underwhelming shooting night, Steph Curry managed to move up to 24th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list against the Houston Rockets. It’s a milestone that earned him a shoutout from the man he passed, Reggie Miller. But his son Ryker also gave Curry a warning that he will come for his record one day.

Curry didn’t have a spectacular game by any means, against the Rockets over the weekend. He finished with only three points on 1-10 shooting. But the points were enough to move him past Reggie Miller, with 25,281 in his career.

After the game, Miller put up an Instagram story of him and his son, Ryker, congratulating Curry on the achievement. However, Ryker also challenged Steph’s scoring numbers and said that he would soon be coming after his total. Then Miller suggested that perhaps Steph’s son, Cannon, could join in and become the 2040 Splash Brothers.

Curry had a two-word response for the duo: “Much Love.”

Steph and Reggie on IG after Steph passes the latter in all time scoring pic.twitter.com/64U0Xce5AJ — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) April 8, 2025

It was an interesting suggestion that Miller made. Yet, Cannon hasn’t expressed an outright interest in a basketball career. He’s only 6, but Curry has said that Cannon is the athlete of all his kids. He could go into basketball, golf, baseball, or anything. So, there’s a chance that what Ryker and Miller suggest turns out to be true.

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Curry and Ryker interact. In 2023, after Steph hit a dagger three-point shot to put away the Boston Celtics, he pointed at Miller’s son in the crowd. Following the game, Curry even shouted out Ryker in his postgame interview, calling Miller’s son, “My guy.”

Ryker commented on the moment he and Curry shared a few months later during All-Star Weekend. He said that the interaction meant everything to him and that it was the best Christmas present he could’ve asked for.

“It was the best thing. Like, best Christmas present too. It was around Christmas. It was amazing.”

All in all, it was another storied interaction between the two. It’s awesome that two great shooters like Miller and Curry have such a great relationship. Maybe one day we will get to see Ryker and Cannon form their duo in the league. But that is far down the road.

Additionally, it’s interesting to wonder how much further up the scoring list Curry can work. If he can continue to score at the rate he does for just one more season, he should be able to get as high as 15th, past Oscar Robertson.

The question is, can he go much further than that? Only time will tell. We all know his shooting ability won’t ever disappear. But Steph Curry needs to avoid injuries if he wants to be viewed alongside the greatest scorers to ever play the game.