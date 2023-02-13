HomeSearch

“Rim Looked 50-Feet In The Air”: Charles Barkley, After Tearing His Quad, Forced His Way Back For 1 Game

Samir Mehdi
|Published 13/02/2023

“Rim Looked 50-Feet In The Air”: Charles Barkley, After Tearing His Quad, Forced His Way Back For 1 Game

Charles Barkley speaks during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County’s 32nd Annual Stake & Burger event at MTSU on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. 18 Charles Barkley At Event

Charles Barkley is one of the most resilient players to have ever played in the NBA. This goes for both him in the physical sense and from a mentality standpoint as well. Chuck played in the league for 16 years and consistently got bested in the Playoffs and yet still tried finding situations where he could claim at least a single ring. 

When it comes to him being a physical presence, the entirety of his game depended upon how hard he was willing to fight in the paint for rebounds, putbacks, and shots at the rim. Given that Chuck was one of the most dominating paint presences of all time, it’s safe to say that he was indeed, quite the resilient man. 

While in his 16th season in the NBA however, he would get a reality check that he never truly came back from. He tore his quad during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in December of 1999 and cried on the phone to his wife about his career being over.

Also read: “Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman”: Charles Barkley Gives Sarcastic Reply to Kenny Smith’s Analysis of Chicago Bulls

Charles Barkley returned for a single game to finish his career off the right way 

Charles Barkley intended to retire after the 1999-00 season but wanted to do so the right way, of his own volition. Instead, he was carried off the court by Houston Rockets personnel and teammates. While in an interview with Ernie Johnson, Chuck said he didn’t want his career to end that way. 

So, after going through the requisite rehabilitation processes to repair his torn quad, he forced Rockets coaching staff to let him play a single game. Hesitant at first, HC Rudy, agreed and put him into a game several months later to try to get him a rebound and bucket. 

It wasn’t easy unfortunately as Chuck admitted that the rim looked ‘50 feet in the air’ following his injury. As luck would have it however, after several minutes of him trying to battle for a rebound and running up and down the floor, the ball would fall in his lap and he would go up for a lay-up and actually get fouled. 

Rudy would immediately take him out of the game and that was the last play of Barkley’s career and the last points he ever scored.

Also read: “Row 6? More Like Row 66!”: Shaquille O’Neal Trolled Kenny Smith On Inside the NBA for His Seats on LeBron James’ Record Night

About the author
Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi is an NBA Editor at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Read more from Samir Mehdi