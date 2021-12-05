“Allen Iverson had such a killer crossover, if I tried it I’d end up on the floor”: Knicks legend Bernard King felicitated the 4-time scoring champion with rich words of praise for his iconic dribble move

Bernard King does a breakdown of the famous Allen Iverson crossover dribble: “It was killer, if I tried that I would end up on the floor”.

Allen Iverson, famously known as AI, is an MVP and an 11-time All-Star. Standing at around 5’11” and 165 pounds he did not have the typical physique of an NBA player. However, he had great speed and also one of the deadliest crossovers in NBA history.

The league took notice of Allen Iverson when he crossed over Michael Jordan in his rookie season using his signature move.

The crossover involves staying low and an extended arm dribble in one direction and swiftly pulling back to the other. Bernard King explains – “he drove at the defender hard, forcing players to commit to come up or move back”.

He did not hesitate to shoot the rock if the defenders moved back. Further, if the defender chose to come up, that is when he used his speed and explosiveness to change direction and go past the defender.

NBA most points scored in 2000s: 1. Kobe Bryant 21.0K

2. Allen Iverson 19.1K

3. Dirk Nowitzki 18.6K

4. Paul Pierce 17.8K

5. Vince Carter 17.3K pic.twitter.com/AgzUj7ftvd — Real Talk 🏀 (@RealTalk900) November 30, 2021

In the 2001 NBA finals Game 1, Allen Iverson dropped Tyronn Lue on the floor using his signature crossover. Also, he made the shot and stepped over Lue. This happened in front of the Lakers bench, making it one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

6 foot guard from Georgetown.

No.3 Allen Iverson. 2001 NBA final game1 pic.twitter.com/kVjsLm4y7y — 感謝@新人Vtuber! (@Thankyouguysweh) November 27, 2021

Also Read – “Allen Iverson doing a TikTok commercial with Ty Lue is too damn funny!”: Sixers legend teams up with former NBA Finals opponent of crossover fame for hilarious commerical”

Allen Iverson’s greatness lies in his influence and contribution to the game of basketball.

Allen Iverson may have retired, but his crossover dribble is an integral part of modern guard play

In the modern NBA, players like Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, James Harden etc are still using the move to full effect. They may not look as similar visually, but they use the same fundamentals and principles as AI’s crossover.

Consequently, with the greater realization of crossovers’ impact, the art is now practiced by centers too. Players like Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic are amongst the centers using the crossover efficiently.

Also Read – “LaMelo Ball takes a leaf out of Allen Iverson’s book”: Twitter reacts to the 20-year old’s recent crossover on Marcus Smart, stating LaVar Ball was right.

In conclusion, Allen Iverson’s contribution is evident in how the game is played today, even a decade after his retirement. The king of the crossover, indeed!