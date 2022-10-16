How $620 Million Magic Johnson’s Advice Helped Shaquille O’Neal Make a $400 Million Fortune

Shaquille O’Neal has built a fortune that could rival some extremely successful businessmen but it all started with Magic Johnson’s advice.

Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson ruled the NBA in their respective times. The two were often compared to each other even when they played at such different positions.

Perhaps it was because of their dominance and the way they took LA to multiple championships. Whatever the case, it can’t be denied that both of these superstars are Lakers legends in their own right.

That being said, Magic preceded Shaquille O’Neal. That difference meant a lot to Shaq who thought very highly of Johnson. In one meeting, Magic Johnson gave Shaq an advice that effectively changed how the big man handled his money.

Magic Johnson told Shaquille O’Neal to own things

In his book Shaq Uncut, O’Neal narrated a meeting he had with the Lakers legend. Back then, Shaq was still young. He was playing for the Lakers and had met Magic on a few occasions before.

That night was a charity event hosted by the 6’9 point guard. He walked up to Shaquille and told him to not just be a name but also to own things. Back then, Shaq believed in spending as much as he made because there was always more on the way.

Shaq in his book wrote: “I had just won MVP, and he said to me, “Big fella, you don’t want to be just a name. You want to own things.” Then he walked away. I’m driving home and I’m wondering the whole time, What was he talking about? And then I realized what he meant. So we got to work on my own shoe. Then my own clothing line. Then my own reality show. Thanks, Magic. Another idea I incorporated into my own unique Shaq style.”

Shaq took the former Lakers superstar’s advice

Shaq knew Magic was smart with his money. After all, he has built a $620 million empire. Though, Shaq isn’t much behind anymore.

He has taken his investments to the next level. Shaq is estimated to be worth $400 million. He is one of the richest athletes in the world. Must be really happy he listened to Magic.

