Basketball

“There’s a serious calmness about Steph Curry which is extremely deadly”: Kobe Bryant recognized the Warriors’ unanimous MVP’s killer instinct before anyone else did

Kobe Bryant knew Stephan Curry was going to be a serious problem since the early days of his career.
Vikrant Verma

Previous Article
Greatest NBA Draft classes of all time: What is best draft class in the history of the NBA?
Next Article
Team Liquid Wins 13-0 against One Breath Gaming in VCT EMEA LCQ, With Liquid Nivera making his debut with an ACE.
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant knew Stephan Curry was going to be a serious problem since the early days of his career.
“There’s a serious calmness about Steph Curry which is extremely deadly”: Kobe Bryant recognized the Warriors’ unanimous MVP’s killer instinct before anyone else did

Kobe Bryant knew Stephan Curry was going to be a serious problem since the early…