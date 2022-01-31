“How did Cade Cunningham end up with a 19-point triple-double after going scoreless in the first half?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the youngster becomes the first rookie to record multiple triple-doubles in franchise history

Cade Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet as he recorded a 19-point triple-double, making him the only rookie in Detroit Pistons history with multiple triple-doubles.

Despite a horrendous first-half outing, the Detroit Pistons managed to stun the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105. Grabbing their only lead in the 4th quarter, the Pistons rallied back from a 15-point deficit behind the heroics of Saddiq Bey (31 points) and Cade Cunningham (triple-double).

Cunningham was 0-10 from the field in the first two periods and entered the half with no points scored. However, the #1 pick of the 2021 draft came in all guns blazing in the second half. While shooting 6-11 in the second two periods, Cade managed to drop 19 points, alongside 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals.

Also Read: Cade Cunningham shuts down Rookie of the Year comparisons after leading Pistons to a win over surging Cavs

When talking about his second-half performance, the 6-foot-6 guard said:

“I can’t let myself be a prisoner to whatever happens in the first half,” he said. “We made adjustments, and they made adjustments, and I have to be ready to do what I need to do. I have to throw away the first half.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Cade Cunningham becomes the first player in franchise history to record multiple triple-doubles as a rookie

Cunningham became the only player in franchise history to record multiple triple-doubles as a rookie. The 20-year-old is also only the 12th player in NBA history with at least 2 triple-doubles through 40 career games.

Cade Cunningham vs Cavs: 19 PTS

10 REB

10 AST

4 STL

W He is the first rookie with multiple triple-doubles in Pistons franchise history. pic.twitter.com/9CHUdm9Qc2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 31, 2022

As soon as Cade’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up.

Remember when everyone called him a bust after 3 games💀 — Anthony Edwards Burner (Bandwagon) (@burner_edwards1) January 31, 2022

Niggas were really calling him a bust in the first half — KawhiGoat (@chriskamisendu) January 31, 2022

Cade Cunningham in the first half tonight vs Cade Cunningham in the second half tonight pic.twitter.com/1S1ENPFF4b — John Orzechowski (@JOrzechowskiMT) January 31, 2022

CADE CUNNINGHAM IS MY ROOKIE OF THE YEAR — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) January 31, 2022

Also Read: Lakers fans in dismay as head coach rumored to keep his job

The shifty guard has really found his rhythm over the past few weeks. Averaging a solid 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, Cade is now #2 on the latest Rookie ladder.