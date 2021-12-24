Basketball

“How did LeBron James and his team give up 71 points in a half?!”: Shannon Sharpe announces disbelief after Lakers’ atrocious defensive numbers are revealed

"How did LeBron James and his team give up 71 points in a half?!": Shannon Sharpe announces disbelief after Lakers' atrocious defensive numbers are revealed
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“Russell Westbrook is doing something that’s not so great, but he’ll figure it out”: Oscar Robertson expresses his faith in Mr. Triple Double amid an inefficient stint for the Lakers
Next Article
"We are all very proud of you": Sachin Tendulkar wishes Harbhajan Singh well for post-retirement life
NBA Latest Post
"I'm going to go all out on Christmas!": Stephen Curry plans to break the Christmas curse during the Warriors' key holiday matchup vs Suns
“I’m going to go all out on Christmas!”: Stephen Curry plans to break the Christmas curse during the Warriors’ key holiday matchup vs Suns

Golden State Warriors are set to face Phoenix Suns Saturday night for the highly anticipated…