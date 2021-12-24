“How did LeBron James and his team give up 71 points in a half?!”: Shannon Sharpe announces disbelief after Lakers’ atrocious defensive numbers are revealed

Lakers fan and analyst Shannon Sharpe throws out stats about Lakers during their game vs Spurs to show just how abysmal they were

If I’m being completely frank here, it’s starting to come to a point where it doesn’t feel right to make fun of LeBron James and the Lakers anymore. The team is simply suffering too much.

For context here, the franchise has lost 6 of its last 10 games. As things stand, after their loss to the Spurs, they are below .500, with a record of 16-17. And possibly the worst part here is, Anthony Davis is out with yet another knee injury, a sprained MCL this time.

Calling the Lakers a mess right now would be like saying a homeless man has some minor financial issues. It is such an understatement, it might as well be a lie.

But as if this whole rundown of their situation wasn’t quite miserable enough, we now have ‘Undisputed’ co-host, Shannon Sharpe, who is also a massive fan of the Lakers. So, who better to logically, yet demoralizingly criticize you, but one of your most famous fans?

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Numbers from Lakers vs Spurs show the near-non-existent nature of LeBron James and his crew’s defense

Frankly, LeBron James can’t be blamed too much here. The man has been doing whatever he can on the offensive end of the floor. He even scored 36 points during this context, while shooting 57.7% from the field.

The others though? Well, their defense was so bad, these numbers tweeted out by Shannon Sharpe were shockingly true.

Lakers gave up 66 1st half pts. To make sure ppl knew how awful the were defensively. They gave up 71 in the 2nd half. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 24, 2021

We will give the Lakers credit for bringing back to being somewhat of a close game in the third quarter, when they came back within 11 points of the Spurs. But anything before and after that, let’s just say fixing is more than needed.

