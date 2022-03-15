“My Lakers account is supposed to be funny but everything is sad”: Halsey wallows in LeBron James and company’s continued failures to string together wins

Halsey, a well established Lakers fan, takes to her Twitter account to let everybody know that ‘everything is sad’ right now.

Halsey is amongst the tens of millions of Lakers fans in the world who are currently feeling a sense of depression when it comes to LeBron James and company’s 2021-22 NBA campaign. The purple and gold suffered yet another loss tonight, this time against the Toronto Raptors.

While the box score may make it seem as though the game was close, it wasn’t. The Lakers were barely in striking distance in the second half and the first half began with the score at 30-6, in favor of Scottie Barnes and the Raptors.

Without Anthony Davis, they are a shell of their 2020 champs-self, with them slipping further down the standings as the games go by. It’s obvious that the Lakers won’t be able to crack past the 8th seed but are in danger of falling out of the play-in altogether.

They are merely 2.5 games ahead of the 11th seeded and tanking Portland Trailblazers and with them having a harder schedule down this home stretch of games, could risk missing the play-in.

Halsey takes her Lakers sorrows to Twitter.

Singer-songwriter, Halsey, is a well-established Los Angeles Lakers fan but there’s only so much disappointment a fan can take from one team. She has had an account dedicated towards the purple and gold ever since their NBA Finals run in the Playoffs.

With the way they retooled and ‘improved’ their roster that following offseason, being a Lakers fan would’ve felt like quite the easy thing to do. The days of Tarik Black and Robert Sacre were behind them.

Well, seeing a roster that is built for championships aspirations fail miserably is much worse than seeing a rebuilding roster secure a bad tier record. Halsey clearly knows this and while her Twitter account is used for levity for the most part, the purple and gold’s continued disappointments have gotten her feeling some type of way- and we don’t blame her.