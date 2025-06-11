“Less Fortunate and the Homeless”: Pacers Star Spent $250,000 as a Rookie to Give Back to His Community

One of the most exciting moments for an NBA player is receiving their first paycheck. Many spend it on luxurious items such as cars, clothes, jewelry, and houses. Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner didn’t take that approach. Instead, he gave back to his community.

It’s hard for an athlete to fight back the urge to spoil themselves, considering the amount of work they put in to get to the highest level. That feeling becomes amplified if the athlete didn’t have a wealthy upbringing. As a result, someone could spend a million dollars fairly quickly. Shaquille O’Neal is the perfect example.

O’Neal once spent his first $1 million in a single day. He didn’t necessarily splurge solely on himself. Shaq bought himself a Mercedes-Benz, then one for his father, and then another one for his mother. He gave back to his parents, who poured a lot into him becoming an NBA player in the first place.

Myles Turner could’ve taken a similar approach. He did choose to give back, but he did so through his Work As Role Models Foundation, also known as W.A.R.M. He contributed $250,000 to helping the town, Bedford, Texas, which helped raise him.

“One of the most important things to me is giving back to the people that helped me get here,” Turner said in an appearance on My First Million on GQ Sports. “One of the things we do is work with the less fortunate and homeless.”

During the winter, Turner spearheads a movement that prepares to-go bags. These consist of essential products such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, some snacks, and hand warmers. These have become imperative for those who are unable to afford these necessities.

In association with those bags, Turner hosts a free youth basketball camp in his hometown. It has become an annual occurrence, which has developed into one of the most highly anticipated events in Bedford.

Turner made sure he put money aside for a greater cause. But that isn’t to say he didn’t treat himself. He spent $100,000 on a Ford Raptor, which was his dream car. Of course, he poured $40,000 into Legos and Nerf guns, which Turner is famously a fan of.

The 10-year NBA veteran will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Pacers will do everything they can to bring him back. It’s safe to say, Turner will have more than just $1 million to use to give back and spend on himself from his expected upcoming contract.